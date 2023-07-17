It’s a show of interviews today! There were plenty. Watch along as we critique and mock the 1993 mentality of Mike Pence or the war-hawk Republican presidential candidates who want us to be always in a state of perpetual war and end off with our “President” nibbling on the back of a young child. You can’t make it up…

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Ramaswamy isn’t who you think

Pence destroys whatever was left of his political career:

Tucker: "Do you think (J6) was an insurrection?" Pence: "I've never used the word 'insurrection.' It was a riot." pic.twitter.com/RQ2fh7ZxaF — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 14, 2023

Tucker Carlson sat on a stage for 6+ hours today and exposed every RINO presidential candidate in the Republican Party. Legend. pic.twitter.com/vhsaIkqApV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 15, 2023

Tucker Carlson Obliterating America Last Mike Pence For Caring More About Ukraine Than The United States "You are distressed that the Ukrainians don't have enough American tanks. Every city in the United States has become much worse over the past three years. Drive around,… pic.twitter.com/NwiOQ9cj08 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 14, 2023

Tucker:

Tucker Carlson is refraining from taking a victory lap over Mike Pence because it was like "beating a 5-year-old in ping pong." pic.twitter.com/aFBoajx4kH — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 15, 2023

Audience: "There's coke in the White House!" Tucker Carlson proceeds to give one of the funniest two-minute monologues ever. pic.twitter.com/5s75vI298Q — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 16, 2023

Tucker Carlson Commends the Noncompliant Who Defied COVID Tyranny “If you are a good person, you will follow these rules. You will mask, you will separate, you will stay at home, you’ll take our shot. No, we have no idea what’s in it. We don’t know its long-term effects, but… pic.twitter.com/F06lJjORlB — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 16, 2023