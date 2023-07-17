It’s a show of interviews today! There were plenty. Watch along as we critique and mock the 1993 mentality of Mike Pence or the war-hawk Republican presidential candidates who want us to be always in a state of perpetual war and end off with our “President” nibbling on the back of a young child. You can’t make it up…

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Ramaswamy isn’t who you think

Pence destroys whatever was left of his political career:

Tucker:

 

 

 

 

