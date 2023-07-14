The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow —
Commentary by Larry Schweikart
IN POLITICAL NEWS
2) A Pew Center study found: “President Donald Trump’s voters turned out in the midterms at a higher rate (71%) than those of Rutabaga.”
-Conclusion: GOP gains in 2022 ALL came from higher Trump-related turnout, not vote switching.
3) Hugely significant statement by the DeSantis campaign: it will not focus any money at all for the time being on Super Tuesday, and “if we don’t see a bump in the polls, we are basically going to shut down the idea of a national operation.” Moreover, the strategy will now focus on competitors, particularly Tim Scott (i.e., shooting backward as opposed to forward at Trump).
4) You know how I feel about this language, but headline, “Report: Top Donors Considering Moving from Ron DeSantis to Tim Scott.”
-“Bankster” Scott will lose to Trump by even more than RDS.
5) Big win, as Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick imposed a discovery order on the state’s House of Representatives in the impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton. Now they have to show their cards.
6) Insiders say Zero is plotting to replace Rutabaga as “he’s too old to win.”
-No, Zero, he’s too demented and evil to win. You? You’re just evil.
7) A new demonic proposal from Rutabaga would allow a foreign climate group to veto U.S. military contracts.
-The Molochs never sleep.
8) Completely evil smarmy Christopher Wray admitted that the FascistBI colluded with companies to collect info on Americans.
-Should be the death penalty for everyone who knew and participated.
9) Michael Lind argues we need to break up America’s elite, something Charles Murray has argued for some time.
10) The Masked Moron, Secretary of Defense Austin, said there’s “No doubt” that Ukes will join NATO after the war with Russia.
-He may have just finished Ukraine, which, up to this point, could have had a negotiated settlement with the promise they would stay out.
11) Yeah, this guy’s a real threat to beat Rutabaga. Asa Hutchinson has a whopping six people at a campaign event in Iowa.
12) Law enforcement in Benghazi-by-the-Lake as a Chicago man was arrested for carjacking a woman at gunpoint while on bail for . . . carjacking . . . and on probation for a felony gun case!
13) An interesting NY case may finally challenge the bogus “standing” dodges used by courts.
14) A judge slapped down Rutabaga’s Department of InJustice request to pause the order limiting Rutabaga’s contact with social media companies.
-WIN.
15) The Demented Pervert posing as a president snapped at a Finnish reporter, telling her, “You can’t be sure you’re going to go home tonight,” then confused Greenland with Iceland.
IN ECONOMIC NEWS
16) Remember yesterday I said China was slip, slip, slippin into deflation? U.S. producer prices now approach deflation as the Fed tightens the noose.
17) Homelessness is up 37% under Rutabaga.
IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS
18) Music to my ears: “War effort in shambles as Hawks turn on Each Other.”
-Terrific pic of Green Screen Zelensky standing isolated, lost.
19) An Indian CEO fired 90% of his support staff, saying that AI outperforms them. What happens when AI outperforms HIM?
IN TRANSOID NEWS
20) Why are Europe and the U.S. going in different directions with the transoid stuff?
-Answer: Europe, for now, is actually following science, and a man is a man and a woman is a woman.
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
21) The actors union, SAG-AFTRA, has gone on strike. Studios screech.
-Maybe a bunch of woke, rotten writers will have to learn to code.
22) “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” is shaping up to be a box office hit.
-But how big?
23) Sad when you see a supposedly smart CEO like Bob Iger make stupid excuses for why his theme parks are doing badly, such as extremely hot weather or “in 2022, not much was open.”
-They ignore the two biggest elephants in the room: insanely high prices/ridiculous scheduling systems for rides and woke snottery.
24) While Disney is looking to peddle parts of ESPN to combat its decline.
25) Mel Gibson provided “valuable intelligence” on child trafficking in Ukraine.
26) Simon Cowell has sold his $60 million mansion in Holland Park because he “no longer feels safe” and leaves London.
-Good move, Simon.
IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS
27) Now, the face mask effect, as dyslexia and speech disorders among kids, rose 17% during the China Virus, and one-tenth of all kids suffer from some developmental disability, according to the always truthful CDC.
AND FINALLY…
28) And finally, this divorce lawyer gives you six signs your partner is trying to “quiet quit” your relationship. The first is that you begin agreeing on everything.
-My own signs include: “When your spouse says ‘I HATE YOUR GUTS.’” Another good one is when the five burner phones they carry with them are going off constantly, and they need to run to the Circle K at 1:30 in the morning. Finally, it might be a sign when the first numbers in the speed dial are divorce attorneys. Then again, for some people, those are the signs of a very healthy relationship.
