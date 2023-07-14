2) A Pew Center study found: “President Donald Trump’s voters turned out in the midterms at a higher rate (71%) than those of Rutabaga.”

-Conclusion: GOP gains in 2022 ALL came from higher Trump-related turnout, not vote switching.

3) Hugely significant statement by the DeSantis campaign: it will not focus any money at all for the time being on Super Tuesday, and “if we don’t see a bump in the polls, we are basically going to shut down the idea of a national operation.” Moreover, the strategy will now focus on competitors, particularly Tim Scott (i.e., shooting backward as opposed to forward at Trump).

4) You know how I feel about this language, but headline, “Report: Top Donors Considering Moving from Ron DeSantis to Tim Scott.”

-“Bankster” Scott will lose to Trump by even more than RDS.

5) Big win, as Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick imposed a discovery order on the state’s House of Representatives in the impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton. Now they have to show their cards.

6) Insiders say Zero is plotting to replace Rutabaga as “he’s too old to win.”

-No, Zero, he’s too demented and evil to win. You? You’re just evil.

7) A new demonic proposal from Rutabaga would allow a foreign climate group to veto U.S. military contracts.

-The Molochs never sleep.

8) Completely evil smarmy Christopher Wray admitted that the FascistBI colluded with companies to collect info on Americans.

-Should be the death penalty for everyone who knew and participated.

9) Michael Lind argues we need to break up America’s elite, something Charles Murray has argued for some time.

10) The Masked Moron, Secretary of Defense Austin, said there’s “No doubt” that Ukes will join NATO after the war with Russia.

-He may have just finished Ukraine, which, up to this point, could have had a negotiated settlement with the promise they would stay out.

11) Yeah, this guy’s a real threat to beat Rutabaga. Asa Hutchinson has a whopping six people at a campaign event in Iowa.

12) Law enforcement in Benghazi-by-the-Lake as a Chicago man was arrested for carjacking a woman at gunpoint while on bail for . . . carjacking . . . and on probation for a felony gun case!

13) An interesting NY case may finally challenge the bogus “standing” dodges used by courts.

14) A judge slapped down Rutabaga’s Department of InJustice request to pause the order limiting Rutabaga’s contact with social media companies.

-WIN.

15) The Demented Pervert posing as a president snapped at a Finnish reporter, telling her, “You can’t be sure you’re going to go home tonight,” then confused Greenland with Iceland.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

16) Remember yesterday I said China was slip, slip, slippin into deflation? U.S. producer prices now approach deflation as the Fed tightens the noose.

17) Homelessness is up 37% under Rutabaga.