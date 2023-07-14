We dissect the hearing at the House Judiciary with Wray today, as well as hidden messages that prove that they knew that COVID leaked from a lab, but first, we got some culture out of the way. What is “time blindness?” Well, you can find out if you listen/watch today’s show! We will be back on Monday with more!!

Watch the Podcast:

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Or Listen to the Audio

Click Arrow to Listen

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Time Blindness:

Tiktoker claims to suffer from “time blindness” and blasts employers who make employees come on time. She wants to dismantle the system which says people should be on time pic.twitter.com/jbW6SccYJz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2023

Nesting Partner:

Grab a notebook and a pen, pull up a seat, and prepare to learn about a “nesting partner.” pic.twitter.com/GLwKTYn6un — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) July 13, 2023

UncoverDC broke this story via Kyle Seraphin:

Never doubt the power of the independent media – @KyleSeraphin broke this story for @UncoverDC READ: https://t.co/mdjngjVCxX pic.twitter.com/WJWFGLIL5H — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) July 12, 2023

Gaetz cuts at Wray:

This. This right here. Huge kudos to @mattgaetz – you couldn’t have asked for better here. pic.twitter.com/vZfpHIPIih — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) July 12, 2023

Thread on Easter Eggs – READ IT ALL:

[#REV0002906 on page 38 of pdf] sequence (6).txt

1 >lcl|DQ437619.1_prot_ABD96198.1_l [gene=S] [protein=spike glycoprotein] [protein_id=ABD96198.1] [location=l..4071] [gbkey=CDS]

[aa sequence]

MHV

sequence just s.txt

1

2 >lcl|MF618252.1_prot_ATN37888.1_3 [protein=spike… — Francisco de Asis (@franciscodeasis) July 12, 2023