IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The Department of INJustice continues to try to cover up the Hunter Biteme scandal, charging the think tank official who gave the FBI info on the cokehead.

2) Well, yeah: the Delaware AG received a 2020 briefing on Rutabaga’s bribery charges and did nothing.

3) The “Club for China” (now there’s a patriotic-sounding name that you’d want to be associated with, right?) just announced a $3.6 million ad buy to stop Trump in Iowa. Hope it bankrupts these people in a horrific loss.

4) One of those brave defenders of the Capitol against a guy wearing a Viking helmet was arrested on kiddie porn charges.

5) A series of stories here on so-called “climate change”:

“Underground climate change poses a ‘Silent Hazard” in Chicago.” Uh-hum.

Climate change making bees wake up earlier, and it could spell disaster. Who knows? Maybe the bees are just getting older?

And climate change linked to bumpier flights.

COMMENT: Here is what is happening. If you’ve followed Today’s News for a while, you know that the Euros are ditching green; that EVs aren’t selling; that none of the goals can be met; that nations are returning to coal and nukes; and that China is building coal plants faster than J-Lo can get divorces. They are getting hysterical because they see the writing on the wall that the Age of Sauron, er, Climate Change, is coming to an end.

6) Jersey Shore, the irrelevant Chris Christie, says Trump goes to bed every night “thinking about the sound of the jail cell door closing.” Yeah, on you pussprocket.

7) A Texas kayaking company has sued Governor Greg Abbott for floating barriers in the Rio Grande that will cause imminent and irreparable harm.

-Hey, remember when “We’re all in this together?” That’s now. The illegal criminal invasion must be stopped.

8) Speaking of water-borne craft, the U.S. Navy is looking to commercial outlets to dismantle the USS Enterprise and do something with its nuke reactor and products.

-I’m thinking, a nice spot in Hyannis Port?

9) Florida AG Ashley Moody has called on Fascistbook founder Mark Zuckerberg to explain the “stunning” number of Florida human trafficking cases on Meta. –

-BTW, “meta” means “death” in Hebrew.

IN CULTURAL NEWS

10) More on the Disney backlash and crowd numbers.

-As I reported (courtesy of “YellowFlash” on Locals) yesterday, Disney wait times in the parks were way below average. Now we have some inside-the-park (no pun intended) data:

Touring Plans, which measures park attendance, uses a 1-10 system in terms of crowd size that usually sees an 8-10 on holiday weekends. We don’t have their number for the Fourth, but July 1, level 2, July 3, level 3, and July 3, level 4. Touring Plans spokesman Becky Gandillian called this “not normal,” “shockingly low,” and “absolutely crazy.

11) Lance Armstrong, who knows just a little about cheating nature, says Transoids should compete in their own category.

12) Jack Cashill on white ethnic flight from America’s cities.

-Hint: It’s all about family structure.

IN TRANSOID NEWS

13) I’ve been arguing that sooner or later, all the transoid stuff would end up before the USSC. Here is likely that case.

14) And another installment in the “Gender Disaffirmation and Sexual Mutilation” series.

-What do other countries do? Hint: Most ban the mutilation of children, even the “advanced” Euros.

15) The CDC has become a laughingstock over its absurd “male breastfeeding guidance.”

-Psst. CDC. Males CANNOT BREAST-FEED because they do not have female organs or milk. Ya, blasted morons.

16) The Select Subcommittee on the China Virus released a report that Dr. Fallacy coordinated an effort to suppress the COVID-19 lab leak theory.

17) And here . . . we . . . go: Evanston, Illinois, a suburb of Benghazi-by-the-Lake, will pay reparations to 140 elderly black residents and will distribute $10 million over the next decade.

-Of course, this will be ruled unconstitutional and a violation of the 14th Amendment by the Supes as soon as the first check is cut.

18) Here at uncoverdc.com Harold Finch takes a look at the VanDerStock v Garland case, which is the “judicial eradication” of Rutabaga’s signature gun control effort.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

19) Gee, no American really wants to buy electric vehicles. And who can blame them?

20) And, of course, this is raaaaaacist: owning home security cameras increase the risk of racial profiling. Why? Because most perps may be black?

21) Congrats, people! Bud Light plummets to 14th place among beers. Now the Anheuser-Busch CEO is pleading for consumers to think of the 65,000 employees his company has.

-No, dude, YOU should have thought of them.

22) See, this is the harm this woke chodejello causes: now glass bottling plants are being hurt, and 600 employees are jobless. This is on the CEO and the marketer as well.

23) Mortgage rates have climbed to 7.3%.

24) Bank of Amigo will reimburse customers $100 million after it illegally charged junk fees and withheld promised rewards.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

25) An unfolding sex scandal at the BBC over a “presenter” and a “young person”—who is a separate young person from one who was threatened with the release of sexual photos for payment.

26) A German real estate tycoon’s dismembered body was found in a freezer of a Thai rental home.

-Has anyone seen this guy?

27) A deflation is setting into China, portending a depression.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

28) Ridley Scott will soon be releasing his “Napoleon,” which heralds the return of the man’s movie.

-I am very much looking forward to this, but it’s gonna be VERY hard to beat Rod Steiger in “Waterloo,” where he didn’t need CGI and he had true-to-scale numbers by using the entire Russian Army.

29) Kevin Costner’s estranged wife was awarded a paltry $129,000 per month in child support.

-How in the world is someone to make do with that?

30) The jury in the Aretha Franklin sofa-documents case ruled they are valid in a victory for her sons over her $6 million estate.

31) “Sound of Freedom” knocked “Insidious” from the #1 spot with a $4m Monday.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

32) Looks like Peru discovered an explosion of Guillain-Barre Syndrome associated with the vax.

33) While scientists at the center of the China Virus lab leak “cover-up” admit their decision to downplay China’s role was because they feared political repercussions from China.

AND FINALLY

34) Trust in universities has sunk to an all-time low, with only 35% having faith in higher education.

-Well, “faith” as defined how? I’m sure they will have good football programs, lotsa drinking, and enough woke you can cut it with one of Emeril Lagasse’s carving knives.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

