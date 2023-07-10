Powerful today, so get ready for it. We start with a BRILLIANT “Live Action” ad that had a lot of people talking and move right into new court filings in both the case of Gen Flynn (he’s suing the government) and Missouri v. Biden. After that we go on to talk about why certain people are trying to dismiss “Sound of Freedom” and why it won’t work. Make sure to catch this one. See you Wednesday!

Live Action:

These are dark, dark times. Check out the latest disturbing video from @LiveAction pic.twitter.com/m7296FNUkK — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 8, 2023

Flynn filing

Missouri v. Biden Memorandum