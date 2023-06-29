The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow —

1) In a surprise, the Supes (6-3) said that state courts and federal courts have some role in state election processes and that “state courts retain the authority to apply state constitutional restraints” on legislatures.

-My court source Zen Masters says Justice Thomas wanted the case dismissed entirely since it was moot, but the justices wanted to address the “Independent state legislature” theory that would have allowed DemoKKKrat MI or PA legislators—or even angry FL legislators if Trump beat DeSantis—to send Rutabaga electors even if Trump won the states.

2) Meanwhile, Republicans in a supermajority in North Carolina are kicking butt, passing six new laws over Governor ChickenCooper’s vetos.

3) Speaking of DeSantis, he voted for the “First Step Act” and praised it. Now he attacks Trump over it.

4) The demented, moronic, demonic, chodegurgling, fungaldipper pus toilet who stole the 2020 election says Putin is “clearly losing the war in Iraq.”

5) According to Gallup, Americans think the economy is horrible.

6) Vivek Ramaswamy: “Human suffering in our cities is a symptom of deep cultural rot.”

7) Fraudsters stole more than $200 billion from the China Virus relief programs.

8) Americans think the pandemic is over, but 40% think they’ll never get their lives back.

9) A child rapist was pulled over with six kids in his car and his pants unbuttoned, saying the kids are “just my friends.”

-I hope this guy meets some new friends in prison in the Aryan Brotherhood.

10) President Trump’s stance on birthright citizenship puts him decisively to the right of any other candidate, and it’s not even close.

11) Rutabaga confused the Iraq War with Ukraine twice in 24 hours.

12) Kevin McCarthy called President Trump to grovel after criticizing Trump’s 2024 chances saying, “I misspoke.”

13) DeSantis rolls out new Florida school rules: only parents can change their child’s name, Tik Tok banned on school grounds.

14) Meanwhile, President Trump saw his lead in South Carolina grow.

15) And he said DeSantis “basically copied everything I said on immigration.”

-Fact Check: True.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

16) A supercell tornado that dropped 2.5″ hail destroyed an entire solar farm in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

17) Too little, too late: Anheuser Busch has fired the pro-transoid marketing execs who destroyed the brand.

-Should have happened day one.

18) Wait: now, in this story, Anheuser Busch denies it has fired the top marketing execs and put them on a “leave of absence.”

-This is not going to go well. Losses are now at $20 billion.

19) How can a company lose $3.3 billion on $402 million in sales? Cannabis companies show how their shares got wiped out.

-Canopy Growth, for example, in the 4th quarter, lost $648 million on just $87 million in sales. Over six years, the company lost $7.5 billion.

20) Google dropped its sponsorship of the “Pride and Drag Show” after hundreds of employees signed a petition calling it a “direct affront to the religious beliefs and sensitivities of Christians.”

21) College students are getting $150 an hour to intern on Wall Street as tech layoffs push them into banking.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

22) Rutabaga says the U.S. wasn’t involved in the Wagner mess, but Pootie-poot says that the West wanted “Russians to kill each other.”

-Fact check: True.

23) Switzerland just said “Nyet!” to exporting Leopard tanks to the Ukes.

24) Open borders Germany saw its net migration hit a record high of 1.5 million.

-“Replacement theory” in action.

25) The spirit of the antichrist is alive and well in Ireland, which has proposed “no prayer zones” to keep the spiritual battle away from aborting moloch halls.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

26) The “reasonable” liberals like Bill Maher are now blasting the Hoax News Media for not allowing RFK Jr. to appear or debate.

27) Madonna was found unresponsive and had to be rushed to a hospital and intubated. Recovering.

-One too many vaxxes?

Madonna Rushed to Hospital, Intubated in ICU After Being Found Unresponsive https://t.co/EAz8cbzHVj — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) June 28, 2023

28) I know, I know. But these people are getting to be too funny. Now the “equality chief” in England says that Megxit had to “learn to be black.”

-What, like Obama? Well, at least he didn’t have to learn to be a woman like a certain other family member.

AND FINALLY…

29) And finally, J-Lo and Ben Affleck want to renew their marriage vows this summer with a big party.

-I guess when between you, you’ve been married six times, renewing vows on a daily basis might be in order.

