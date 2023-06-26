We have ANOTHER busy one today! We talk about the Patriot Front confrontation to start and then move into the vaccine conversation. We touch upon the Coup The Never Was for as much time as it deserves, and then we move on to the press acting like the press, how many people are calling for impeachments, and we show you what it looks like when the talking points have gone out en masse to delegitimize a President from re-election. Make sure to check the notes on this one for the links you need to finish your day!

Patriot Front:

This. Every tweet in this thread. https://t.co/ZZtKBvxaNC — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) June 25, 2023

RFK on Scarborough in 2005:

Wow, what a find. Thank you for posting. Everybody should watch and start circulating this. Should create some interesting comments from Joe if we can explode it. Please retweet! pic.twitter.com/MFYenWb0za — DrHankMD (@DrSHankMD) June 25, 2023

AJ Kay shares an intimate and heartfelt thread:

A mom on trust & vaccines: I have 4 girls, ages 13-21 #3 (15) has autism. She was diagnosed at 18mo I don't know what caused it I do know that her symptoms started around 10wks & didn't fit the pattern of 18mo/2yr developmental regression often described w/ vaccine injury

1/ — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) June 25, 2023

Pentagon is losing on censorship funding

Weaponized institutions:

What is he going to say? “Yes. If I were an American I’d just look around at everything we are doing. Obviously they have cause for concern!” https://t.co/TaNIpwBnUu — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) June 23, 2023

They aren’t used to questions:

Here is 3 minutes and 35 seconds of Karine Jean-Pierre refusing to answer any questions about Hunter Biden. "As it relates to anything related to Hunter Biden, I am just not going to respond to it from here." pic.twitter.com/o1Zs34MDu4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 23, 2023