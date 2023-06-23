It’s a busy show today, but we moved right through it and actually ended a little early! We started with some funny from Farash and moved on to the Durham hearing. Clips abound as we dissect the only significant things to come from it. Then, a bit of culture with Ms. Riley Gaines, and off to the Biden IRS Whistleblower scandal that (should) be bigger than Watergate but isn’t…At least not yet. Have a fantastic weekend, and share the show with your friends!

The Highwire broaches Hotez:

Farash on Fire:

Durham and his own of Schiff:

Gaetz did it right:

Audio of the teacher scolding the kid

Cruz on Women’s Sports:

Short thread on the Biden nonsense– more to come:

 

 

