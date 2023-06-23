It’s a busy show today, but we moved right through it and actually ended a little early! We started with some funny from Farash and moved on to the Durham hearing. Clips abound as we dissect the only significant things to come from it. Then, a bit of culture with Ms. Riley Gaines, and off to the Biden IRS Whistleblower scandal that (should) be bigger than Watergate but isn’t…At least not yet. Have a fantastic weekend, and share the show with your friends!

The Highwire broaches Hotez:

RFK JR. on a Peter Hotez/Kennedy Jr. Debate: "I do not think that he will debate. I don't think that he can survive a debate." He goes on to detail a previous correspondence Kennedy Jr. had with Peter Hotez for the purposes of actually scheduling a debate on Vaccine Safety… pic.twitter.com/ByhcTJ4ALL — The HighWire (@HighWireTalk) June 22, 2023

Farash on Fire:

The World's Greatest Trump Impersonator leaves a voicemail for Adam Schiff. Brilliant work from Shawn Farash.pic.twitter.com/Gq1dwBcJlO — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 23, 2023

Durham and his own of Schiff:

WATCH: Adam Schiff gets completely owned by John Durham: Schiff: "So you have other instances of the Russian government offering dirt on a presidential candidate to the presidential candidate's son. Is that what you're saying?" Durham: "I'm saying that people can make phone… pic.twitter.com/C5oAeYUAEk — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) June 21, 2023

Gaetz did it right:

Matt Gaetz GRILLS John Durham for letting Russigate hoaxers get away with it for 6 minutes STRAIGHT: "You're protecting those people!"🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jSJ5xvNKNJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2023

Audio of the teacher scolding the kid

Cruz on Women’s Sports:

Short thread on the Biden nonsense– more to come:

Internal prosecution teams are so aware that the DOJ/Justice system is politicized and corrupt, that they wanted to redact the names of subjects they wanted search warrants for, so that they would get the search warrants. (ie:if the warrant had Hunter Biden’s name, it would’ve… pic.twitter.com/uJaWsTBc9p — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) June 23, 2023