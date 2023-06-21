We cover a lot in the show today, the submarine, the Caviezel interview on Bannon, the ridiculous Hunter Biden indictment, and the Trump/Baier interview. Please remember to be kind, and make sure to check out the show notes for links to what we discussed!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

 Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Missing Submarine

Jim Caviezel:

The weaponization of the IRS:

The classified document issue

Hunter:

Stalking?

 

 

Advertisement