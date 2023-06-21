We cover a lot in the show today, the submarine, the Caviezel interview on Bannon, the ridiculous Hunter Biden indictment, and the Trump/Baier interview. Please remember to be kind, and make sure to check out the show notes for links to what we discussed!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Missing Submarine

Jim Caviezel:

“For a barrel of Adrenochrome and children’s body parts…it’s $77,000…which gets sent to Ukrainian Bioweapons Labs…all organized by the 3-letter Agencies…” -Jim Caviezel pic.twitter.com/w7euqOqsTi — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) June 21, 2023

The weaponization of the IRS:

This is the IRS now. Going to peoples homes, making up a fake name, lying to gain entry into the home, threatening the home owner that they can enter anyone’s home they want, then filing an investigation against the police when they tell them to leave, and all for no reason.… https://t.co/XXzPWwnfOg — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) June 17, 2023

The classified document issue

Hunter:

BREAKING: Hunter Biden has been charged with two tax misdemeanors and illegal possession of a firearm, pleading guilty to the first two and entering into a pre-trial diversion agreement on the latter, which will undoubtedly keep him out of jail. pic.twitter.com/tetPLIXQZl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 20, 2023

Stalking?