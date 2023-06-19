The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow —

Commentary by Larry Schweikart

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Cong. James Comer (R-KY) says recently subpoenaed bank records will reveal the Rutabagta’s crime family has accepted nearly $30 million in foreign bribes.

2) This is from my source in northern Arizona: Republican Abe Hamedah (down just 280 votes) is in court to force the counting of ALL uncounted votes. He has the votes and will win. Oral arguments commenced.

This just in on the AZ AG race: Abe Hamedah is in court to get all uncounted votes counted. Oral Argument in regards to count all the ballot uncounted votes have commenced.

.

Abe has the votes. He is down 280 votes. This would be almost as big as Kari Lake winning a case. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) June 18, 2023

3) Where is the FascistBI on this bloated toad: DemoKKKrat Congressslacker Stacey Plaskett said Donald Trump “needs to be shot . . . stopped.”

BREAKING: Democratic Congresswoman @StaceyPlaskett says @realDonaldTrump “needs to be shot— stopped” over classified documents. She meant 'stopped' but said 'shot' before correcting herselfpic.twitter.com/mAz5nEUMj2 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 18, 2023

4) RFK, Jr. says that the ChiComs don’t pose a military threat to the U.S., a view called “dangerously naive.”

-Any nation with nukes is, of course, a potential military threat, but especially one that has gone out of its way to call you an enemy.

5) While the Homeland Committee Chairman, Mark Green (T-TN) said the ChiComs are likely sending military personnel into the US.

6) Rutabaga says we have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific Ocean across to the Indian Ocean. A . . . . Railroad . . . .

-Someone, please dip this turnip in cheese sauce before he starts to smell.

7) Another good review of the charges against President Trump from “Shipwrecked Crew” courtesy of Techno Fog.

8) If the findings detract (from the narrative), you must retract: pulling “scientific” papers if they don’t fit the format.

9) Kollyfornia, New York, and Illinois lost 745,000 people from 2021-22, while Florida gained net 319,000 and Texas gained a ned 231,000.

-In other words, 2/3 of the Kollyfornia/NY political refugees ended up in Republican states. Now, did they bring their ridiculous blue voting patterns with them?

10) The illegal criminal border crossers so far this year outnumber the population of eight states.

11) The FascistBI says that it screwed up the data it could have used to locate the Patriot Day J6 pipe bomber.

-FBI screw-up? Really? Odd, they never once screwed up in their attempts to get President Trump.

12) Ron DeSantis continues to struggle. In Kollyfornia, most sponsors refused to put their names on the event as a sponsor.

13) While DeSantis has hit a new poll low of 15%.

14) . . . and is down by 20 in Wisconsin.

15) And Trump smacks DeSantis in New Hampshire.

16) Peaceful and tranquil Benghazi-by-the-Lake only had 40 shot and four killed in weekend violence.

-Come on, Benghazians! Elect more DemoKKKrats!

17) Mo-rons. I tell ya, they are evil glandgobbling mo-rons. A top Army official blames anti-woke rhetoric for the severe recruiting crisis—NOT the stupid woke policies themselves.

18) Mainstream news outlets want to end RFK, Jr.’s primary challenge.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

19) Shocked, I tell ya: Electric Vehicle range drops by one-quarter when carrying a load, says AAA.

20) Industrial production heads lower.

21) Is the energy transition narrative losing its luster? Well, duh.

22) Groomer City in death spiral as businesses flee, putting it into a “doom loop.”

23) While former Levis exec Jennifer Sey says Groomer City has become a place of “aggressive social censorship, stifling, conformity and manufactured consensus.”

IN TRANSOID NEWS

24) A common herbicide could be causing sexual dysphoria, as atrazine is linked to the feminization of frogs. No, not the French.

-They’ve always been a little feminine. The amphibians.

25) Governor Greg Abbott signed a “Save Women’s Sports” bill in Texas.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

26) The First Lady of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Cecile de Jongh, aided Jeffrey (he-didn’t-kill-himself) Epstein in arranging visas and English language classes for minors being trafficked.

27) The ChiComs left over 10,000 Electric Vehicles in a field to rot. They did the same thing with mountains of bicycles.

-Just wait til the batteries degrade.

28) The Export-Import Bank funded Angola to build a massive solar farm that is 20% as effective as a single gas-operated plant or two coal plants would be.

29) Ukraine has run into Russkie air superiority.

-On a related note, Russian sources are saying the Uke counterattack was a bloodbath, with an entire battalion virtually eliminated.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

30) Disney/Pixar’s “Elemental” opened even lower than expected, at $29.5 million for the lowest Pixar opening in history.

Pixar’s ‘ELEMENTAL’ earns $29.5M in the film’s domestic opening weekend. It is the lowest Pixar opening in history. pic.twitter.com/dQBymdC18o — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 18, 2023

31) As soon as he begins to sound reasonable in his documentary, Ahhhhnold compares the Patriot Day J6 protesters to Nazis.

32) “Flash” flops as it takes in only $55 million with a three-day opening.

AND FINALLY…

33) Neal Kirby, the son of titanic comic artist Jack Kirby, slams a Disney+ documentary narrative that credited almost all great Marvel characters to Stan Lee without any input from Kirby.

The fact is, when Kirby stopped drawing some of these, I stopped buying. His style was so special that no one else (in my view) really came close, including Steve Ditko. Only Frank Frazetta (who never did these types of comics) could exceed Kirby.

Man, I’d love to see the Scarlett Witch or Electra done by Frazetta!

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Larry Schweikart

Rock drummer

Filmmaker

NYTimes #1 bestselling author

Political pundit

Like what you read and hear from Larry? He doesn’t charge for subscriptions, but you can buy him a coffee here: http://buymeacoffee.com/larrys

All proceeds from “Buy Larry a Coffee” go to help fund the making of A Patriot’s History video. Watch the trailer for “Patriot’s History” here: https://vimeo.com/40949423

For even more truth-based current events, politics, and history content + resources, check out my VIP membership.

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History, and the new spinoff Wild World of Politics. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @LarrySchweikart and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp, is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE