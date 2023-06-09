Donald Trump announced to the world that he will be indicted, and we spend most of the show discussing what that will look like for both the country and for Donald Trump. It is jam-packed, and we make sure to hit the aliens at the end, so be sure to tune in!

Trump speaks

Potential legal analysis:

Trump FL Indictment. So evidently the DOJ Special Counsel has indicted DJT & word is that it's for willful mishandling of classified info, conspiracy to conceal, false statements, & obstruction. We won't see the actual indictment until it's unsealed at the first court hearing. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) June 9, 2023

Rekeita from back in the day

Hawley sets it straight:

Josh Hawley: "If the president in power can jail his political opponents, which is what Joe Biden is trying to do tonight, we don't have a republic anymore." pic.twitter.com/K2FKvwfaIv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 9, 2023

MTG:

BREAKING: Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says next week, House Oversight Chairman James Comer will get to review two more FD-1023 forms referenced by the document the Committee reviewed today and that tomorrow, more bank records will be subpoenaed. pic.twitter.com/zGupnv3r5B — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 9, 2023

Some culture:

This is not funny, don’t laugh. A giggle means you are complicit in this humor. pic.twitter.com/jw3ZNr7eKR — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) June 8, 2023

Some Aliens:

I shit you not this is probably going to start blowing up. Apparently a #UFO landed in Las Vegas and was reported by a 911 call stating there was two 8-10ft creatures NOT human in their backyard, and also officers caught the possible #UAP on body cameras. MULTIPLE AGENCIES ON IT! pic.twitter.com/Bev2iWpUfm — 🐾 InfoSec Coydog 🐾 (@NativeIndianDog) June 8, 2023