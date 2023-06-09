Donald Trump announced to the world that he will be indicted, and we spend most of the show discussing what that will look like for both the country and for Donald Trump. It is jam-packed, and we make sure to hit the aliens at the end, so be sure to tune in!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

 Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Trump speaks

Potential legal analysis:

Rekeita from back in the day 

Hawley sets it straight:

MTG:

Some culture:

Some Aliens:

Advertisement