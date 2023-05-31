Today on the Dark to Light Podcast, we are joined by FBI Whistleblower and member of “The Suspendables” Garret O’Boyle. Garret shares the story of what he has been involved with regarding protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress regarding the weaponization of the FBI and how he was retaliated against.

You can support Garret and other brave whistleblowers by heading to https://www.givesendgo.com/kyleseraphin.

You can find Garret on socials by searching for @GOBActual, and find his substack here https://lastline.substack.com/welcome