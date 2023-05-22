It is a culture-focused show today! We start with a review of how the media and pharmaceutical industry are “ok” with certain anecdotal discussions about pharma benefits but not others. Then, we move into watching the trailer for “Sound of Freedom” with Jim Caviezel and watching some clips of his interview with Bannon this weekend. That sparks a much larger discussion about culture and society at large, and we end a bit early. Make sure to check the show links, and off we go!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links We Discussed:

Wegovy – Ozempic

COVID compilation:

Brilliant and disturbing compilation of the coordinated propaganda from major officials and commentators throughout the response to COVID. “No one is safe until everyone is safe.”

“You have no right not to be vaccinated.”

“Don’t do your own research.”pic.twitter.com/YtFYHtwn3q — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) May 22, 2023

Sound of Freedom:

Caviezel clips:

Jim Caviezel speaks out. pic.twitter.com/MXPiwBwRo7 — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) May 18, 2023

Since The Sound of Freedom is coming out on July 4 now, it’s a good time to remember when prolific actor Jim Caviezel said to millions of people they were pulling kids out of DUMBS and he mentioned adrenochrome…. “When a child knows he’s going to die, his body will secrete this… pic.twitter.com/yq2EbA4Pxi — UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) May 18, 2023

Gay man doesn’t support LGBTQ: