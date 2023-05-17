Today’s show is information heavy! We hit the Durham Report, the Lake trial debacle, and Abe Hamadeh trying to wrestle the AG seat rightfully owed to him from the claws of Maricopa County. Also, what the hell is going on with Target? They are now selling “Tuck Friendly” bathing suits for KIDS. Don’t miss a second of it today on the Dark to Light podcast!

Durham:

All of these people are frauds and traitors. This is despicable. And now, because there has been no accountability, they are able to do as they please, and the FBI has been now completely weaponized against ALL of the American people. pic.twitter.com/LSYMRLRPO5 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) May 15, 2023

Lake:

🚨🚨Kari Lake: Signature Verification Going to Trial; Order is a Problem – Judge Limiting Scope/Changing Complaint That title is the best way I can explain what is happening in the Lake case right now. On Friday, there was a hearing on the Defendants Motion to Dismiss on the… — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) May 16, 2023

Giuliani