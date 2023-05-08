My wife was puzzling over something one day and, in frustration, said, “It’s a corumdum.” Of course, she meant “conundrum,” but I can’t get out of my mind the Christmas song “Little Drummer Boy:”

“I’ll play my drum for you corum-a-dum-dum”

Anyway, I, too, had a corumdum over the weekend. Let’s make some assumptions. I don’t necessarily buy them, but for the sake of argument, we need to at least work through it logically.

First, can we agree that there was massive fraud in the 2020 election? Like the show in Vegas with the magician, you know it’s a trick, but for the life of you, ya can’t figure it out. That doesn’t change the fact that it’s a trick.

Whether we, three years later, can “prove” how the Steal was done doesn’t change the fact that Joe Biden (the Rutabaga) did not get 81 million votes. Ballot harvesting, just to name one cheat, was used extensively.

Second, let’s, for the sake of argument, agree that Ron DeSantis can beat Trump in the primaries. Any claims that DeSantis does better head-to-head against Biden are moot unless he can win the nomination. And so far, well, we have another corumdum: until the ABC shock poll that came out Friday showing Trump would “clobber” (to use ABC’s word) Biden by seven points (and DeSantis would likewise beat Biden by only slightly less—and a Trump/DeSantis ticket, the poll showed, would win the popular vote), virtually all polls showed DeSantis beating Biden while Biden narrowly edged Trump.

But, again, for purposes of our corumdum, let’s say DeSantis is the nominee.

Third, let’s agree that the GOP establishment definitely prefers DeSantis over Trump. You can pick the reason: some would say “less toxic,” others would say “more manageable,” but there is no question he is favored by the GOP insiders. Moreover, let’s agree with the motif that says they actually think he can beat Trump in the primary.

Here’s the corumdum: if all that is true, what has the GOP done to stop the Steal since 2020? What has it done to preserve a DeSantis victory? Jay Valentine, in The American Thinker, wrote a May 5 piece called “Savor Trump’s Electoral Landslide . . . until the Phantoms vote.”

We could just as easily re-title this, “Savor DeSantis’s Electoral Landslide . . . until the Phantoms Vote.” Valentine argues nothing substantively has been done in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, or Wisconsin to address the fraud. So the names, for all practical purposes, are interchangeable.

Why? That is, why, if the GOP really believes DeSantis can beat Trump for the nomination, has it not done one thing to secure the victory FOR HIM?

There seem to be only two options:

1) They really don’t believe he can either a) win the nomination or b) win the general,

or

2) they really don’t believe there was fraud involved in the 2020 election. Thus, all the whining and complaining that “Trump didn’t do enough to fix the fraud machine before the election in 2020″ can be said of the whole GOP now.

The corumdum remains: how can DeSantis defeat the fraud if Trump couldn’t and if nothing has changed at the state level when it comes to election integrity?

Unfortunately, there is a third option: the Uniparty may just want Trump out—and it doesn’t matter if DeSantis wins or loses. The change, to them, would be minimal. But that’s a corumdum of its own.

Larry Schweikart has a regular “Today’s News” column here on www.uncoverdc.com and is a NYTimes #1 bestselling co-author. We need help making A Patriot’s History of the United States into a video series. All proceeds will fund this into a six-part video series.