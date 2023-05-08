Kyle discusses a look at the concerted effort to destroy the American consensus. Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, Activist Media, and the weaponized federal government.

“Active Shooter” events are a rare but scary possibility in America. Kyle talks with Peter Johnson of Archway Defense about his experience in the military and as a Federal Air Marshal and how he helps clients address a range of current threats in everyday life. You’ll be able to listen to his command of the topic and walk away with great tips from a gifted instructor – and things you can implement in your daily readiness to keep yourself and your family safer.

