It is a GREAT Friday show! We start with a clip from Peter Navarro on the vaccines and move into the Proud Boys J6 verdicts and what they may mean for Trump. Then, more attacks on the former President as the Special Counsel steps into the lives of Mar-A-Lago employees. Next, what just happened in the Kari Lake case at the AZ Supreme Court, and then we move into music- Beanz plays a mashup she made, and we end with some really bad language that shows just how messed up we are. Don’t miss it!

🔥 Peter Navarro Says Fauci & Pfizer Lied to Trump About the COVID Vaccines "And again Trump got lied to about that, not just by Fauci, but by Pfizer…They didn't disclose the side effects…They made him think that it was a true vaccine when it's not."@patrickbetdavid… pic.twitter.com/2DbmRZWBBu — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 4, 2023

Totalitarian tactics right here. First they subpoenaed a bunch of total nobodies who know nothing about Trump's documents. That forced the nobodies to get lawyers. Now they're targeting Trump for hiring lawyers for the people who shouldn't have been subpoenaed in the first place. https://t.co/UTL6Z2uKID pic.twitter.com/ShiaWh5HEb — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 5, 2023

As bad as you think a Trump indictment, arrest will be, I told Jesse today how it can be much worse. And I’m so grateful for his coverage when so many on the “Right” are ignoring this travesty https://t.co/BuQHNYtQpy — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 4, 2023

DOJ claimed the Proud Boys’ “seditious conspiracy” plot began on December 19, 2020. The day Trump posted this. That date is not an accident. https://t.co/2G8p0rT6Vp — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 4, 2023

Honest media headline of AZ Supreme Court today in @KariLake case would be: "Arizona Supreme Court orders trial court "shall forthwith" proceed with the signature verification issue, while denying attorneys' fees request from county lawyers." Oddly, both facts missing from media. — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) May 4, 2023

Fact check: false. Missing context. AZ Supreme Court denied sanctions for the petition noting @KariLake won on key issue. AZ Supreme Court denied sanctions for attorneys fees. AZ Supreme Court required small $2K court fee over use of word "undisputed" in 1 sentence. Very minor. https://t.co/TJGn3CCwhI — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) May 4, 2023

