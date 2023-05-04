The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow —

Commentary by Larry Schweikart

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Patrick Bet-David, the CEO of Valuetainment, offered the Tuckster $100 million for a five-year deal plus a board seat.

2) The IRS has spent $10 million on weapons, ammo, and combat gear since 2020. In a saner society, they’d probably need it.

3) Shocked! American eighth graders saw their history and civics scores fall.

4) U.S. track and field star Tori Bowie (gold medalist 2016) “dies suddenly” at age 32.

5) TechnoFog argues Jeffrey (He-didn’t-kill-himself) Epstein was an FBI source.

6) An ex-FBI supervisory agent was arrested on Capitol protest (Patriot Day) charges. Now, under whose instructions was he doing that?

7) And here it comes: “transableism,” whereby people get surgery to take off an arm, leg, or other appendages due to Body Integrity Identity Disorder (BIID), will be the next protected class of dysphoric people.

8) Florida will expand the “Don’t Say Homosexual” law to all public school grades.

-Works for me.

9) Nothing to see here, folks, just another DemoKKKrat who sold $15,000 stock in First Republic Bank before it dropped 80% in value.

-Those DemoKKKrats are just so good at picking stocks.

10) A judge has cleared the way for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to go to trial for willfully neglecting her office.

11) North Carolina will become the 7th state to invoke school choice laws in the last two years and did so without the GOP trifecta. Republicans have enough votes to override the governor’s expected veto.

North Carolina will become the 7th state to go all-in on school choice in just 2 years. They will be the 1st state to do so without a GOP trifecta. All Republicans signed on to their universal school choice bill That gives them enough votes to override Governor Roy Cooper (D). — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 4, 2023

12) Senator Chuck Grassley and House Oversight Chairman James Comer have subpoenaed the FBI over a “criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Rutabaga and a foreign national” related to the “exchange of money for policy decisions.”

-Rutabaga? Sell influence? Really?

🚨BREAKING🚨Sen. Chuck Grassley and House Oversight Chair James Comer have subpoenaed the FBI over an alleged "criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national" relating to the "exchange of money for policy decisions". pic.twitter.com/4enPLYmpaP — Arch Kennedy (@ArchKennedy) May 3, 2023

13) Ain’t that the truth? The RNC is worried that President Trump may not provide Faux News the opportunity to attack him during the August GOP debate.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) The U.S. continues to import Russkie oil and oil products.

15) Recall that yesterday I said Americans were quickly falling out of love with electric cars? A new study explains why: electric vehicles are losing value twice as fast as gas-powered cars.

16) The Fed hiked interest rates again.

17) Anheuser-Busch continues to wriggle, now saying a “single can” was sent to “one influencer,” a transoid.

18) Model Bri Teresi, whose video of her shooting cans of Bud Light went viral, said the company is trying to target children with its transoid partnership.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

19) The Ukes attempted to assassinate Vladimir Putin with drone strikes on the Kremlin—the last gasp of a country losing a war.

Russian News: Ukraine Attempted to Hit Kremlin with Drones Overnight in Putin Assassination Attempt https://t.co/3iQOQFQPdy — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) May 3, 2023

20) Another Asian ghost town, built at $100 billion in Malaysia.

21) Canadians with large tax bills will be forced to pay electronically in 2024.

-Too many Canuck checks bouncing?

22) Oh? Newsweek now says time is running out for a negotiated settlement in Ukraine.

-Why would that be? I thought the Russkies were out of men.

23) This happens more than you think: a Christian college student was killed in Uganda while witnessing to Muslims.

24) The EU has backed a Dutch plan to forcibly shut down thousands of farms.

25) Shades of Mar-a-Lago in Brazil as police raided the home of former president Jair Bolsonaro in a probe of fake China Virus vax cards.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

26) “Guardians of the Galaxy 3″ early tracking is “far behind” that of 2.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

27) Australia, which was the most draconian of the repressive states against Ivermectin use against the China Virus, now has approved prescribing it for “off label” uses by any doctor.

-These utterly evil dungbadgers.

From 1 June 2023, prescribing of oral ivermectin for ‘off-label’ uses will no longer be limited to specialists. The TGA does not endorse off-label prescribing of ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. Read more: https://t.co/yeNNG2LwEg pic.twitter.com/Vl45KPORRu — TGA Australia (@TGAgovau) May 3, 2023

28) The China Virus tyrants, having screwed up one of the biggest pandemics in history, now are trying to re-write the past to make their actions look heroic.

-Nope.

AND FINALLY…

29) NBA MVP Joel Embiid said he learned to shoot by watching white people on youtube. They had “perfect form, elbows in, knees bent.”

-Er, Joel, you’ve never seen me shoot. And you sure don’t want to watch me play golf. In many nations, that is considered a form of torture.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

