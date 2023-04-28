On today’s show, Nikki Haley shows us who she really is in a bizarre Fox News clip she thought was a flex; we go over the oddities in the Ukraine doc “leaker” John Teixeira’s case, we talk about the WEF “Sustainability” benchmarks, and we dissect a bit of the E. Jean Carroll defamation debacle. Don’t miss it!

Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida. We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina! SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either. pic.twitter.com/uf1PWQjGc5 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 26, 2023

Teixeira and toy guns:

Let look at the latest filings in the Texeira Discord Leaker case https://t.co/GCGnkkfYD6 — ThunderB (@Pimpernell13) April 27, 2023

According to DOJ newly-filed memo, the Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified materials had a cache of weapons + tactical gear surrounding his bed, reports @CBS_Herridge. Prosecutors allege the 21-year old is a flight risk.pic.twitter.com/4QzyuC8mF7 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 27, 2023

Trump/Jean Carroll Debacle

RFK Jr. Censored:

ABC reveals they censored “extensive portions” of their interview with RFK Jr due to “false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines.” Funny how these mainstream outlets make a point to highlight the anti-vaccine views of anyone who speaks up about lockdowns.pic.twitter.com/xGopVm8g3j — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) April 28, 2023

The WEF