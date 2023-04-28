On today’s show, Nikki Haley shows us who she really is in a bizarre Fox News clip she thought was a flex; we go over the oddities in the Ukraine doc “leaker” John Teixeira’s case, we talk about the WEF “Sustainability” benchmarks, and we dissect a bit of the E. Jean Carroll defamation debacle. Don’t miss it!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:
Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links We Discussed:

Teixeira and toy guns:

Trump/Jean Carroll Debacle

RFK Jr. Censored:

The WEF

Advertisement