The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) President Trump said that Rutabaga is worse than the five worst presidents combined. He ain’t wrong.

2) Speaking of Rutabaga, his reelection video didn’t mention a single first-term accomplishment. That’s because all his accomplishments were the destruction of the USA.

3) Increased donor pressure on Ron DeSantis to perform.

4) Having tried to get rid of Christmas, now, woke corporations are trying to eliminate Mother’s Day.

5) Here is a look at the outrageous costs of supporting the illegal criminals flooding into our country thanks to Rutabaga.

6) The Atlanta prosecutor says decisions about whether or not to charge President Trump with some vague, unnamed crime will occur this summer.

-In other words, try to see how stupid the case brought by Boast ‘n’ Bragg looks first—and according to lawyer Robert Barnes, the NY case is the strongest of any of them.

7) A breakthrough study on gray hair says it may be a thing of the past.

-Dang. I was just getting used to this look.

8) The U.S. Army can’t recruit, so it’s preventing existing officers’ discharge.

9) Leaked court docs show that Faux, due to Ru Paul, wanted to purge anyone who believed in the “January 6 conspiracy theory” that the feds were involved. Which they were.

10) Ashville, NC, racked by violence in the wake of a “defund the police” movement.

11) Here is an interesting way to look at the world: “clean” vs. “dirty,” i.e., those who believe in letting nature “dirty us up” actually end up stronger and healthier than those who hide behind vaxxes, plexiglass, maskies, and touchless menus.

12) Now, fat loss patients using Ozempic claim they are going bald.

-Look, folks, you want to lose weight. Hair has weight . . . .

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) Bud Lite suffered a “staggering” 17% sales drop because it gave the middle finger to middle America.

14) The Case-Shiller Home Price Index is nearly 0%, while prices in Groomer City (SF) and Denver, and New Calcutta (LA) have fallen. Seattle is down 9%.

15) Microsoft plans to push through a $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard despite FTC opposition.

-Hard to stop “Call of Duty” and “Starcraft.”

16) Fox Corp suffered a half-billion-dollar stock drop after firing the Tuckster.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

17) Shades of Jim Jones, as 83 people so far have died in a “starvation cult” in Kenya.

18) China’s exports are shifting to the global south.

19) This is like a war between the scorpion and the rattlesnake. The “Tolly-ban” killed the Islamic State mastermind of the suicide bombing that killed 13 American servicemen at the Kabul Airport in 2021.

20) China is about to see inflation.

21) Problems for CHINA if they can’t get dollars!

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

22) Harry Belafonte dead at age 96.

-Daylight come, and we wanna go home.

23) Youtube’s profits are falling. Well, try not booting videos that tell the damn truth, ya fascists.

24) The first wave of Disney layoffs hit.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

25) Ever wonder what they are paying docs to foist the vax on you? Here is this Anthem document.

26) Dr. Fallacy, the modern Dr. Mengele, admitted the China Virus Vax mandates actually fueled the anti-vax movement.

AND FINALLY…

27) Ed Sheeran, whom I like (and lose friends over), showed up at court for a copyright trial over claims he stole “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

-I’ll just say what an old music legend once told me: amateurs borrow from other musicians. Pros steal.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

