The show starts today with a quick rundown of what the TSA has done to innocent Americans who decided to travel to DC in a certain date range. Please make sure to click the article below. Then, we move into the rut at Fox News and discuss a few of the theories about Tucker’s departure, with a segway into media and the newest Twitter Files. After that, we highlight an amazing young man named “King Randall” who is empowering his community and facing the wrath of the left for doing so. As discussed, his Amazon Wish list is linked below – along with a link to the video we played and the articles we have written about his mission for UncoverDC. It was a jam-packed show today, and we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links We Discussed:

The TSA:

Mises’ theory on Tucker

Amuse breaks some down:

SOURCE: @TuckerCarlson's prior $1.6M+ per month contract has as much as 18 mos remaining. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch and Carlson were in the middle of negotiating an extension through 2029 when the Murdochs decided to bench him instead. They don't want Tucker going anywhere and… pic.twitter.com/BAdtlSGU24 — @amuse (@amuse) April 25, 2023

King Randall:

Children need strong men and women as role models. This is definitely a great start!!! No excuses. Build your life and your future! https://t.co/iiDdAHJkuZ — RedWhiteAndQ🇺🇸🍊🇺🇸 (@redwhiteandQ) April 23, 2023

King Randall Amazon Wish List

The Twitter Files: