Kyle discusses the recent news about of New Mexico regarding the dropping of charges against Alec Baldwin with a discussion about firearms safety. Then a deeper dive into what tool caused the damage to recent guest Amy Nelson’s family: civil asset forfeiture. Lastly, a different lens to evaluate the news about so-called mass shootings.
🚨 Follow Kyle: Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@kyleseraphin
and Twitter: https://twitter.com/KyleSeraphin
⭐️ 5-star Review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kyle-seraphin-show/id1654162813
Advertisement