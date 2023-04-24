As the war on women continues, a trove of corporations are attempting to not so subtly chip away at the soul of humanity, and they have now set their sights on Mother’s Day. Although not a “new” trend, this year the list of companies has grown—significantly.

Twitter user AZInformer has put together a thread of emails (that is growing by the minute) of corporations who have decided to email their patrons and inquire about whether they want to “opt out” of any communications having to do with Mother’s Day, lest they be “triggered” or emotionally affected by them.

This isn’t an accident. Follow @AZInformer and look at their feed. The left is losing their minds they figured this out. They are on a hunt to destroy everything we cherish. They are all sending emails about how “triggering” Mothers Day is. They want to end Mothers. They want… https://t.co/ACtX4UePTi — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) April 24, 2023

Included in the thread are Kroger owned Fry’s, Kay Jewelers, Door Dash, Nespresso, Levi’s, Ancestry.com, MAC, Milk & Honey, Thomas Basso, Stitch Fix, (ironically) Buy Buy Baby, Beauty Counter, and Cartier. All have sent emails with some version of the following language “We know Mother’s Day can be challenging and difficult for some, so if you want to opt out of all of our triggering Mother’s Day marketing, click here. But don’t worry! You will still be subscribed to all of our other marketing emails, about trans-rights, Black Lives Matter, etc, and Gay Pride….”

Forgive my snark, but this is a snarky opinion piece. Frankly, snark isn’t really what I am feeling right now. Outrage is.

There are some who say these “opt-out” emails are a kind gesture; perhaps for those who recently lost a mom, who can not get pregnant, or who just don’t like their mothers. If it were 15 years ago and they did this, perhaps I would agree. However, taken in totality with the rest of what has been going on? I have an impossible time thinking that “grieving children” has anything to do with it.

In the past few months, the non-traditional, gender-fluid Marxist-esque push to remove womanhood from society has kicked up a notch, with men who have decided to identify as women now going so far as to threaten physical harm should we wish to use the bathroom alone or with our young daughters and not be subjected to the presence of an adult male who still has a penis. And violence seems to be the end result whoever is pulling these strings is looking for. Just a few weeks ago, a trans person killed 6 people at a Nashville school, including small children. We have learned since that there were serious emotional and mental issues at play, and the FBI still refuses to release the “manifesto.” This is how CNN chose to report on the tragedy.

Men, women – we need to stand arm in arm. Men, escort your beautiful, gorgeous REAL women to the bathroom, and take care of this if you see it. Women: Carry protection with you EVERYWHERE. These lunatics are threatening physical violence and we need to protect ourselves. All… https://t.co/DTlHHDj9Qz — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) April 20, 2023

One need not look further than what “trans” activists did to female star athlete Riley Gaines when she went to speak about the importance of single-sex sports at San Francisco State University. She was assaulted and held hostage at the school while administrators reinforced the behavior of her captors.

Also very recently, High School Senior Payton McNabb has been retaliated against by the outrage mob on social media for speaking out about a severe injury she received at the hands of a biological male while playing volleyball for her team at school. She may suffer lifelong permanent injuries from the incident and is being targeted online for sharing her concerns about biological men playing on woman’s teams.

Watch the clip of Payton McNabb getting spiked in the face by a male competing with the women. Then watch her testimony she gave today for the first time publicly. I was honored to stand alongside her in NC to continue the fight to protect women's sports. pic.twitter.com/mvJmwprkaX — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 20, 2023

Want to see actual hate? Not “hate” that’s code for “How dare you disagree!” Actual hate. Read the comments. Ridiculing, insulting, & victim-blaming — all for the sin of speaking publicly about a severe injury she sustained when a man was allowed onto a womens’ court… https://t.co/DiIEuyEjsZ — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) April 24, 2023

We are consistently berated as large corporations use men who have decided they are women in ads for our products, and then scolded by the brands at the lack of our “tolerance” when we are rightly outraged. Budweiser is obviously at the front of mind for everyone lately, but there are several other corporations who cater to women embracing the trend of placing men as the “face” of their brands. Ulta Cosmetics is one that recently engaged with conservative Amy Kremer a few days ago. Tampax is another. Tampax Tampons is using a man to market their products to women.

Ladies, I think it’s time we show @ultabeauty that there are other places we could patronize. https://t.co/BXQXiyWQUe pic.twitter.com/DD5ULvQOxJ — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) April 20, 2023

All of this is so ridiculous it leaves one to believe there has to be something else going on.

And there is.

These corporations don’t care about your “feelings” surrounding Mother’s Day. It is much more likely that they, too, are a part of the destruction of our society in favor of a fringe group of mentally unstable people who need counseling and serious help, not to be affirmed as they attempt to wipe females from the planet.

It’s time for men and women to join hands, support each other in all of our wonder and beauty, lock arms, and fight back against this madness with our wallets and some good ol’ fashioned CHIVALRY. Thank goodness there is a movement forming to do just that and bring back traditional roles that made this country the amazing place that it was.

Unsurprisingly, the left’s response to the Mother’s Day thread was to deny it was happening, call us conspiracy theorists, and attack anyone who said otherwise.

Gay pride has a month. Parades. Everyone has to put up decals, flags & everything rainbow. But mothers are offensive now. And their ONE DAY can’t even be *spoken* of without a trigger warning? Every. one. of. these. places. will be decked out in rainbows in June. — Suzy (@SaintCityDigest) April 24, 2023

And I have a message for men who think they can slap on some makeup and a wig and dance around like 5-year-olds and be “women.” No matter what you do, no matter how hard you try, no matter what surgery you get or what lipstick you choose to wear, you will NEVER be a woman. Womanhood is wrapped in our souls. We embody it. God made it that way. You will never replace us, and you certainly won’t erase us.

We are here to stay, and we aren’t going anywhere.