Konnech, Inc. dropped its lawsuit against True the Vote on Wednesday morning. The voluntary dismissal came a day after Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips launched the Open.Ink website, which houses important evidence related to the case. Lawyers representing Konnech, Inc. contacted Phillips to tell him the lawsuit and all charges would be dropped.

All charges, including defamation and hacking claims, have been dropped, vindicating Engelbrecht and Phillips, who were both imprisoned in the fall for refusing to reveal their sources related to the Konnech lawsuit.

Konnech dismissed all pending defamation and unlawful computer access litigation against True the Vote, Catherine Engelbrecht, and Gregg Phillips @onwardsocial pic.twitter.com/TFRc0oJ8E3 — True the Vote (@TrueTheVote) April 21, 2023

On Wednesday, a press release from True the Vote stated, “Konnech’s litigation was meritless and intended to harass this organization. They have failed. We are evaluating our options with regard to holding them accountable for their unwarranted actions. We believe Konnech dismissed its lawsuit because it saw that it would lose.”

Engelbrecht and Phillips also commented on the dismissal. Engelbrecht stated:

“This was an unfounded defamation and unlawful computer access case that saw us strip searched and placed in solitary confinement. While it is encouraging to see progress being made, the serious issues surrounding the spread of misinformation, improper detainment, and judicial misconduct cannot be overlooked. Our commitment to seeking justice remains steadfast.”

Phillips told Steve Bannon in his interview on The War Room on Friday that he and Engelbrecht will continue to pursue Konnech and are “leaving every single option open. We’re going to fight against these guys.”

Voting Integrity Prevails | Charges DROPPED Against @TrueTheVote After Judicial Misconduct https://t.co/wZp4YWmhfp pic.twitter.com/TEpom8GNaI — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) April 21, 2023

Phillips then spoke about some of the things happening behind the scenes as well as ongoing issues with Konnech. Phillips explained that while Konnech’s CEO Eugene Yu was arrested and then released, it is not the end of the road for him. He maintains prosecutors and the Los Angeles DA have “300 plus terabytes of data in a lockbox or storeroom” in LA. Phillips continued:

“LA District Attorney and prosecutors have every single thing they need to put this guy in jail for the rest of his life—all of this election data and all of the private information [on American poll workers] are on Chinese servers. [Konnech] cannot get out of this. There is no way possible out of this.

As this begins to unfold and some of the things that we know become more public, and people recognize that all of the voter rolls were in China, all of them in places like Pennsylvania. It wasn’t just Allegheny County. Allegheny County had connected Konnech to the state’s voter rolls and so those were in China. And to make matters worse, there were several other high-profile companies, let’s say, that were connected directly to the Konnech database.”

Phillips and Engelbrecht will be using Open.Ink to get important documents on Konnech and other important national security issues out to the American people. The site is a robust “open intelligence site for citizen researchers.” The website has many documents related to Konnech’s election software and its involvement with the Chinese Communist Party and American elections.