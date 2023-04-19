The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Homeland INSecurity Director Alexander Mayorkas has refused to explain why child exploitation has exploded under his watch; denies DHS lost track of 85,000 illegal youts.

2) A video showing a group of feral youts beating up a woman in Bengahazi-by-the-Lake is now the subject of a media whitewash. Too late: seen 14 million times.

3) An investigation of provisional ballots may reverse the outcome of the Arizona AG race.

4) The whackadoodle transoid analpocket Nashville shooter left a suicide note, 19 journals, and other docs that are being kept from the public.

-Probably because there’s too much “white nationalism” goin’ on out dere.

5) Faux News reached a $787 million settlement in the Dominion defamation lawsuit.

6) Charles Stanley, pastor, and Bible teacher, dead at age 90.

7) Are you a digital hoarder? Inside the disorder of never deleting.

-I have the opposite problem: I over-delete, then go, “Where the heck’s that email?”

8) Mainspring has developed a “flameless” linear generator that can use almost any fuel to generate power.

-These guys have work again!

9) More corruption in Rutabaga’s administration and more “who cares?” The office of the Special Counsel says HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra violated the Hatch Act.

-What act haven’t these toadstools violated?

10) And another corrupt DemoKKKrat—but I repeat myself—Sen. Bob Menendez has set up a defense fund amid a criminal probe into gifts to his wife.

11) Well, this is horrible: Meet the xenobots — robots made out of living cells and tissues.

-We used to just call them T-1000.

12) Ok, I see how they are gonna do this. Windmills have proven useless and incredibly horrible for the environment, but environmental weenies can’t say that, so now the Pentagon is saying they threaten “military readiness.”

13) Dazed and confused, Fetterman Massacre, the Human Ox, returned to Capitol Hill looking like a homeless spaddlebank.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) U.S. housing starts declined 17% year over year, with the 11th straight month of decline.

15) The U.S. saw a surge in new businesses in March.

-Go figger—50% higher than before the China Virus. Almost 70% are unlikely to become significant job creators.

16) File this under Why Asia is wired and we aren’t. It took the feds 15 years to approve a 700-mile electric line.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

17) The former PM of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad, is suing the current PM Anwar Ibrahim over claims that Mahathir enriched himself while in power.

18) Ukraine may face another coup even if it survives this war.

19) An assassination attempt against Japan’s PM, Fumio Kishida, was thwarted by bodyguards. Good job, guys.

20) The number of adult baptisms in France rose for the second year in a row.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

21) Disneyland will host its first official pride event, sticking a big middle finger to ordinary Americans.

22) Buffalo Bills’ linebacker Damar Hamlin, who literally died on the football field until 100 players and coaches prayed him back to life, has been cleared to return to football.

23) Jonathan (“Kang”) Majors has been fired from several projects for allegedly assaulting a woman. There has not been a trial yet, and she recanted. How about we wait for a trial?

24) Sales of cassette tapes have hit a two-decade high as music lovers are returning to earlier formats. Maybe we can bring back earlier, and better, music too.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

25) UK radio broadcaster Lisa Shaw died after being vaxxed, and now her husband is suing AstraZeneca for answers.

AND FINALLY…

26) And finally, the great show “Yellowstone” is coming to an end after its fifth season after disputes between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan.

-And here I thought it would end when Beth ran for the U.S. Senate against Senator Jon Testicles in Montana.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

