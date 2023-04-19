A hopeful and inspiring update with former guest Amy Nelson. Amy is a mother, a wife, an attorney, and founder of the Riveter Company – she is also in a “David and Goliath” battle against one of this country’s most prominent companies: Amazon. Hear her update and start your week off with some great news.
