Today we are joined for the first segment by Sarah Absher, an activist in Forsyth, NC, who will fill us in on how the police are attempting to intimidate a massive parents group upset about a 14-year-old female student getting a lap dance from a Drag Queen DURING SCHOOL HOURS. You can read the story and hear the call in the article linked below. Then, the “massive” document leak, and what is it really being used for? And then, we move on to the “laugh” part of the show to close out this Friday’s show. We will see you again on Monday!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links We Discussed:

Sarah ran for school board here

Read the story and hear the call:

A MUST-WATCH video by Glenn Greenwald:

/p>

And all for censorship:

EXCLUSIVE: The Biden administration is looking at expanding how it monitors social media sites and chatrooms after U.S. intelligence failed to realize classified Pentagon documents circulated online for weeks, officials briefed on the matter say. https://t.co/LLbYED1vAI — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 12, 2023

The “Leaker”

And some laughs to end: