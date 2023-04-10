Our first show from the great State of Texas America – we discuss the loud noises coming from the left – Gun Control and Trans Rights. But what are they distracting from? Is the FBI and the wider federal apparatus engaging in COINTELPRO 2.0?

BONUS: What REALLY happened with the FBI arrest of a civilian airline pilot during a DoD exercise? You won’t hear this info anywhere else.

~~

🚨 Follow Kyle: Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@kyleseraphin

and Twitter: https://twitter.com/KyleSeraphin

⭐️ 5-star Review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kyle-seraphin-show/id1654162813