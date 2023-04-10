We are BACK after a bit of a show hiatus, and we are really, really busy. We get right into how the culture war is heating up, and that means we are talking about the war on women, and what we need to do to fight back. How does all of this really intersect with the world around us, and what does it mean? Well, we certainly aren’t going to sit back and let Budweiser and Nike tell us, are we? There is a lot in this first show after vacation, so buckle up and tune in!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links We Discussed:

Biden Spying Scandal

Riley Gaines attacked

Swimming Champion @Riley_Gaines_ responses to the email statement issued by San Francisco State University which described the trans activists who assaulted her and held her hostage as “peaceful” and demonstrating “tremendous bravery.” Riley has responded by saying: “What I… pic.twitter.com/ZfuxU1UNvE — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 10, 2023

See how angry they are because they can’t be us? They are angry, violent, unhinged mental patients. https://t.co/gW9pp5dE7A — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) April 7, 2023

Weak R’s in TN

A few weak Republicans showed mercy on the bloated communist and this is their reward. Stop being weak. No mercy. Destroy the left. https://t.co/cHe7rC98yx — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 7, 2023

Macky convicted