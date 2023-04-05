Kurt Siuzdak is a retired FBI Agent, attorney, and author of the FBI Whistleblowers Handbook. Kurt sits down with Kyle to share war stories about his time in the New York Field Office, how the vaccine mandate led to more adverse personnel actions, and whether there is hope for his former employer. Kurt can be reached at Siuzdak Law.
