IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The New York grand jury under DA Boast ‘n’ Bragg finally agreed to indict President Trump, who is set to appear at 2:15 tomorrow. This makes Trump the first and only President indicted by a grand jury, with the charges under seal. Robert Barnes, on his podcast, had an exceptional delineation of why this will almost certainly trigger quick involvement from federal courts, if not the U.S. Supreme Court because it involves election tampering.

2) Trump’s lawyers think Boast ‘n’ Bragg will impose a gag order on Monday.

3) Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced the Trump indictment and said Florida would not assist in extradition. That’s good, but simply not realistic. Trump could not go to a single blue state or state with a DemoKKKrat governor without fear of arrest.

4) The first Trump post-indictment polls are out, showing him expanding his lead over DeSantis.

5) Affirming gender dysphoria, i.e., allowing people to mutilate themselves, will only make things worse.

6) On the one hand, this is nuthin; on the other hand, it’s pretty significant. Twit has pulled the blue check from the NYSlimes.

7) Groomer City (SF) asks for federal help for the city’s drug crisis.

-You know, the one they brought on?

8) I say something about this every newscast, but we are being dumped into a pit of demons: a father killed his wife, and his son was “found” in the mouth of an alligator.

9) Eliezer Yudkowsky, a decision theorist and leading AI researcher, said if we go ahead with AI in the foreseeable future, it could result in human extinction. Very Sky-Netish.

10) We have 10,000 soldiers too fat to fight.

11) Whiny war-monger John Bolt-action Bolton fears the Trump indictment will act as an accelerant on his campaign.

12) Untangling the DeSantis-Disney legal dispute could take years.

13) A new Stanford study calls the entire electric vehicle business model into question.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) The U.S. Treasury has warned that the Social Security fund would run out of money by 2033.

-Well, Jesus is supposed to return by 2031, so we probably don’t have to worry.

15) Services inflation is raging at its highest rate since 1984.

16) Another train derailment, this time in Montana.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

17) A couple died, and a girl was badly hurt when their hot air balloon went up in flames in Me-hee-co City.

18) A spate of recent chatter raises the possibility of a fading petrodollar.

19) …After environmental weenies invested 1 million Euros to pass a clean energy referendum in Germany which is receiving 85% negative support from the public.

20) Xi says he’s preparing China for war. I guess the silver lining here is that commies always lie . . . .

21) Paris voters ban rental e-scooters.

22) Conservatives ousted Finland’s liberal Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

IN INTERGALACTIC NEWS

23) the Pentagon has footage of UFOs being shot down.

-Once Will Smith disables their shields, they are just like any other fighter jet, right?

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

24) ABC won’t renew Whoopie Cushion Goldberg’s contract. Big deal. They will replace her with another analgland.

Oh she play it off as a health issue…

Yup WHOOPIE we know.

25) Ron Howard revealed that he once considered directing porn movies to pay the bills.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

26) “Unacceptable incompetence” as the CDC made dozens of basic data errors dealing with the China Virus.

AND FINALLY…

27) McDonald’s closed all of its U.S. offices and canceled in-person meetings as it prepared to lay off corporate staff.

I guess many of them are going the way of the McRib.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

