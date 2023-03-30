The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Oh? The Manhattan Trump grand jury will break for a month due to a “previously scheduled hiatus.” Maybe. Or maybe because DA Boast ‘n’ Bragg can’t figure out how to indict a pickle, let alone the ham sandwich.

🚨Update: Manhattan Trump grand jury set to break for a month due to a "previously scheduled hiatus" pic.twitter.com/ZTnVv44x7y — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) March 29, 2023

2) Josselyn Berry, the utterly evil and moronic press secretary for Arizona’s fraudulent governor, the Hobbit, has resigned after posting a tweet in wake of the Christian shooting of a woman with pistols saying, “Us when we see transphobes.”

🚨Update: Katie Hobbs Press Secretary Josselyn Berry has resigned. pic.twitter.com/LmDIBBO817 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) March 29, 2023

3) First, it was accept homosexuality. Then it was accept transoidism. But since commonsense people will never do either, the next movement is to kill anyone who objects: a group behind the “Trans Day of Vengeance” raised money for firearms training.

-It’s a-comin’ folks. You cannot just tolerate. You can’t even just “accept.” You must actively celebrate.

4) Kentucky lawmakers overrode Governor Beshear’s veto of a sweeping transoid bill.

5) I totally support this: Kollyfornia’s reparations “taskforce” has increased the amount it has demanded to $800 billion (up from the previous $640 billion) and says it’s only a “down payment.”

-I want them to so totally bankrupt this vile, criminal glandglob of a state that it is shattered into pieces and sold off to the NRA, among others.

6) Harvard geneticists have created an organism that is immune to all viruses.

-I bet it’s totally vulnerable to 30 seconds of Yoko Ono “singing.”

7) And while we’re at it, have scientists found a “brake pedal” for aging?

8) DOJ memos dissuaded marshals from arresting protestors at Supreme Court justices’ homes.

9) Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has cast doubt on continued U.S. aid helping Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

10) Oh, now the GOP donors are “open” to other Trump challenges as RDS has flopped. Check the quotations: Mike Murphy, a leading Bushite. Told ya they were behind DeSantis.

11) Just one day after James O’Keefe, in his new O’Keefe Media Group (OMG), did an expose on Maryland campaign contribution irregularities, the top election administrator there resigned.

Just a day after declining to comment on our story uncovering political contribution irregularities The top Election Administrator in Maryland has announced a timeline for her resignationpic.twitter.com/TxynB00hAg — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 29, 2023

12) Utter depravity and evil. An Iowa teen has flipped on his classmate and will testify that the two “beat their Spanish teacher to death over a bad grade.”

-Folks, there’s a lot of people out there who need Jesus. Like yesterday.

13) A man whose $190 million bid won the auction of the famous Flatiron Building has failed to make his first payment.

-Maybe that’s because the building, otherwise known as the “Continental,” was blown up in “John Wick 4.”

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) The useless clatterbucket Treasury Secretary Janet Screamin ‘n’ Yellin calls climate change an “existential threat”—GOP lawmaker correctly calls it a “Trojan horse for spending.” Not just for spending: for social reengineering.

-Stop these fecalferrets.

15) U.S. office vacancies hit an all-time high.

16) Rutabaga wants oil production from everywhere else except the U.S.

-This midgetmaggot needs to be removed. Yesterday.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

17) China and France have completed the first Yuan-settled LNG trade, abandoning the U.S. dollar.

NEW: China and France have completed the first Yuan-settled LNG trade, abandoning the U.S. dollar. Say goodbye to American world dominance and our economy. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 29, 2023

18) A French woman faces a 12,000 Euro fine for “insulting” Macaroni on Fascistbook. Odd, to insult someone, I thought you had to say something untrue. She called him “filth.”

19) A Brazilian man with six wives says he plans to have babies with all simultaneously. This guy must be very, very wealthy.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

20) The chairman of Marvel Entertainment is given the boot. Rumor was that he was trying to get on the board and get “woke” out. Note, this is not “Marvel Studios.”

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

21) Vax efficacy was grossly overestimated from non-randomized studies.

22) Oh? The WHO (no, not Pete Townsend) says healthy children and teens probably don’t need a China Virus vax.

-Isn’t this what we said three years ago and were called “spreaders of disinformation?”

AND FINALLY…

23) Apparently, one of the world’s richest men died without anyone noticing: the U.S. Treasury received a $7 billion tax payment on an estate, equivalent to a $35 billion fortune—but don’t know who it’s from.

-I don’t care. I just know I’m definitely related to him. Or her. Or they-it-thing or one-thing two. Just gimme my damn money.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

