Tracy Beanz and Gary Binford, dig deep, on United Patriots Uprising, into the justified lawsuit Lt. Gen. Flynn filed against the U.S. government; patriots’ villain Mike Pence’s delusion; the blockbuster Missouri v Biden case that could end censorship; government’s desire to regulate our thoughts; the left’s relentless efforts to indict President Trump; what’s up with Trump/Ron DeSantis, Trump/Lindsey Graham?; Kari Lake’s Arizona legal challenge; a reason for hope.
Click Arrow to Listen
Advertisement