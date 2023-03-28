Steve Baker is a musician, libertarian, and self-described “political junkie.” Fresh off his Tucker Carlson appearance, Steve describes his experience as a politically persecuted J6 journalist. In part one of this three-part series, Steve describes what led him to the Capitol that day, the murder of Ashli Babbitt, and a host of other first-hand accounts.

Part I Part three will be released on Wednesday.

~~

🚨 Follow Kyle: Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@kyleseraphin

and Twitter: https://twitter.com/KyleSeraphin

⭐️ 5-star Review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kyle-seraphin-show/id1654162813