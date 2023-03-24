Who do you trust when the USG is breaking all of the rules? Kyle talks about three cases of ongoing government overreach and malfeasance that are tragically becoming the theme of this year’s news: at the Proud Boys trial, at racial justice protests in CO, and now in Doug Mackey’s “meme trial.” Our government refuses to stay within the basic bounds of constitutional law and due process.

**There was a promise to discuss the possible Trump indictment: bottom line – no Grand Jury is entitled to “exculpatory evidence,” but if a DA or AUSA has a lot of it to sift through – they probably shouldn’t bring a case they are destined to lose. **

