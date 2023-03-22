Kyle talks about the ex that won’t stop showing up – the ol’ FBI. The public’s perception is not accurate, but he sets you straight with this intelligence agency with law enforcement capability. Matt Gaetz takes a swing at her and recommends no new HQ, and the Society of Former FBI Agents (SocXFBI) marches out some MSNBC talking points. Finally – a mix of bad news for the 1A in New York and good news for the 2A in California to wrap it up.

