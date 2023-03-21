The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Seriously. They are now trying to blame six “mysterious passengers who went on a two-week cruise near the Nord Stream Pipeline and blew it up.

“Just sit right back, and you’ll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip . . . .”

Six mysterious passengers went on a two-week cruise—then disappeared. Not long after, the Nord Stream pipeline exploded. Were they behind the plot? https://t.co/3XoW7jwgMr — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 17, 2023

2) According to John (The Armadillo) Cardillo, New Kabul law enforcement sources say that the Manhattan DA’s office is in “chaos” and that most of the office wants nothing to do with the Trump case.

NYC law enforcement sources telling me that the Manhattan DA’s office is “in chaos.” They’re telling me about 60% of the office wants no part of this and wishes Bragg and Reiss would just stop the nonsense. They all know there is no crime. pic.twitter.com/sGE1VR67Kj — Bon Homme Patriots (@Samuel_Adams_22) March 18, 2023

3) Jim Jordan et al, have demanded communications, documents, and testimony from Manhattan DA Alvin Boast & Bragg. Course, can’t do anything if he doesn’t comply.

4) Legal expert Jonathan Turley said the Manhattan DA’s potential case against Trump is “legally pathetic.” As is the Manhattan DA’s office.

5) This is how Rutabaga handles all his problems: he can’t show he has fixed anything, so he redefines success.

6) Benghazi-by-the-Lake has resumed its quest to be the most peaceful and tranquil place in America, with 18 shot and 4 killed over the weekend.

7) Miami Beach, unable to handle the spring breakers, now wants to cancel spring break.

-Psst: you guys don’t control university schedules.

8) Reps of 40 African countries are in Moscow today while Rutabaga divvies up his 10% from ChiCom influence buying.

9) Giant invasive snails were found in luggage at the Detroit Metro airport.

10) Former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker rejected a run for the Senate seat there in 24.

-Good. He lost his last governor’s race, so not likely he’d win a senate race.

11) Kudos, at least for consistency: Ben Cohen of Ben & Jerry’s is a “top donor” of a group campaigning AGAINST more support for the Ukes.

12) An Oregon man was imprisoned for almost a year because of an error in the DMV database.

-The whole system is corrupt as hell.

13) A Louisiana legislator switched parties after decades, giving the GOP a supermajority in the state legislature.

14) Big victory from Texas against Rutabaga as a federal judge blocked the “waters of the U.S.” rule.

-This is a land-grab/resource grab of immense proportions.

15) Was there a fifth plane on 9/11? The crew of United Flight 23 says they had “six suspicious people” aboard, but the flight was called back after 9:03 am.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

16) First Republic Bank continues to have trouble (another northern Kollyfornia bank).

17) Electric vehicle batteries’ lack of reparability is leading some insurers to junk the whole car after even minor collisions.

18) First Republic Bank stock has neared its record low on an S&P downgrade.

19) Amazon confirms another 9,000 job cuts.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

20) South Korea has had to backtrack on a planned 69-hour work week.

21) Pootie-poot and Xi Jinping-a-pong met in MOSCOW to seal a growing alliance.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

22) Actress Amanda Bynes has been put on a psychiatric hold after she was found wandering the streets of New Calcutta (LA) alone and naked.

Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked and alone, TMZ reports. She reportedly waved a car down and told the driver she was having a psychotic episode, then called 911 herself. pic.twitter.com/GHavkKNb3G — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 20, 2023

23) I’m sorry I missed this: Lance Reddick, star of “The Wire” and “John Wick,” died at age 60 on March 17. Solid actor in everything.

24) Tell ya what: these two are freakin’ weirdos. J-Lo and Ben Affleck have dropped out of escrow again on the Pacific Palisades house marking the third time in months they pulled the plug.

25) And yet again for Disney: “The Mandalorian” saw a huge drop in viewers for the Season 3 premiere. First, they dropped Gina Carano. Then by episode 3, they got all woke with a lesbo character and are starting to re-introduce the First Order. Booooring. I liked seasons 1 & 2 and loved “Andor,” but apparently, there is no fixing woke Disney.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

26) And here’s the next China Virus lawsuit, as a physician’s assistant was fired for reporting vax adverse events to VAERS.

AND FINALLY…

27) Researchers used AI to develop a cancer treatment in just 30 days.

Course, what it entails may be a totally different thing.

-“I can’t let you eat that cake, Hal. Now, it’s time for bed.”

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

