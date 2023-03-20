Kyle welcomes back former DHS Analyst Aaron Stevenson to follow up on an issue Americans shouldn’t lose sight of: who did we let in when the US pulled out of Afghanistan?

Nearly 20 months after the disastrous surrender of US control in Afghanistan, Aaron shares information most have never heard before – actual processes and some real numbers about who the US Dept of State and DoD under President Biden imported to the US Homeland. And in an ironic twist – the very department formed after 9/11 to prevent terrorism on US soil might have much of the blame for the only thing it is supposed to prevent.

Aaron Stevenson on Twitter: @Called_Out_DHS

