Kyle discusses the Constitutional authorities and overreach of the Executive – Specifically the Article II, Section 2 powers of the President and how, despite the hopes of the Left, WE DON’T ELECT A KING.

More info on “trans-ing” the kids, gun control, the origins of the “Administrative State” under the Admin Procedures Act, and what happens when the Executive holds the US to verbal treaties that aren’t signed off on by the US Senate as Article II requires.

