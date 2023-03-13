Kyle sits down to talk to Alfredo “Alpha” Luna, Jr – a former cop from Cathedral City, California, and USMC veteran. Alpha is the host of the Alpha Warrior Show and is yet another Suspendable from another part of the country.

Listen to this story about FBI malfeasance where the FBI’s Riverside JTTF handcuffed a man with 20 years of service to his country and community over – “mean tweets.” You can’t make this stuff up, but you are going to want to hear this story.

~~

🛒 Shop: https://www.thekyleseraphinshow.com/

🙏 Give Send Go: https://www.givesendgo.com/KyleSeraphin

⭐️ 5-star Review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kyle-seraphin-show/id1654162813

🚨 Follow Kyle: https://truthsocial.com/@kyleseraphin