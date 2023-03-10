In a variation of a famous Carl Sandburg quote – Ted Cruz said, “if you have the law on your side, you bang on the law. If you have the facts on your side, bang on the facts. If you have neither, you bang on the table.” Sandburg is attributed with saying, “pound on the table and yell like hell.”

Kyle discusses the testimony in front of the Weaponization Committee by Michael Schellenberg and Matt Taibbi. Unserious attacks by unserious people on the Democrat side and ongoing attempts to discredit witnesses when the facts aren’t on the side of the questioners. Dir. Wray stonewalled Republicans in other hearings, and the FBI was caught in more process errors in the Proud Boys trial.

~~

🛒 Shop: https://www.thekyleseraphinshow.com/

🙏 Give Send Go: https://www.givesendgo.com/KyleSeraphin

⭐️ 5-star Review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kyle-seraphin-show/id1654162813

🚨 Follow Kyle: https://truthsocial.com/@kyleseraphin