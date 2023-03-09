The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Tucker Carlson, continuing with the Patriot Day (J6) story, interviewed Capitol Hill police officer who was never asked to testify and who said he was in charge of evacuating lawmakers and urged guidance from superiors but never heard back, so he took matters into his own hands.

2) Desperate Rutabaga is about to reinstate Trump’s border policy—again.

3) Why so many elites feel like losers.

-Hint: They can’t make a living being “creative”—the overwhelming number of podcasters, Spotify-ists, Rumblers, YouTubers, Patreonists, and others make between $150 and $400 a month.

4) Why “LLMs” (Large Language Models, or AI computers) are not going to destroy the human race.

5) RedState sees panic in D.C., as do I.

6) The now completely fascistic National Review is so in love with tyranny that it is attacking Tucker Carlson.

-William F. Buckley, Jr., whom I introduced at a speech once, was no populist, but he would be nauseated at this crop of goombah globsnots.

7) Why are leftoids maskiopaths? The answer is the more that fear governs a person’s life, the further left a person is.

8) Those who know me know I have repeatedly said I do not trust the Tuckster. Yes, he is doing great work. But I just knew this in my heart, and now here it is in print: Carlson said he “passionately” hated President Donald Trump.

9) Anti-Trump GOPers in Illinois are supporting Ron DeSoros in his presidential run.

10) It was fascist so-called Antifa “forest creatures” who set fire to “cop city” in Atlanta.

11) A study shows that books in the home are as important as parental education in determining a child’s education level.

12) Fantastic work here by “Mememar” on Twit, who has matched a dozen or more FBI assets posing as MAGA, racists, or conservatives at several venues. Don’t know if he has all of them, but he sure has most of them.

13) Rupert Murdoch is on record as saying the 2020 election wasn’t stolen. Course, he has to say that since he urged his team to call Arizona one second after the polls closed and was in on the steal.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) Mortgage rates have hit 7.11%.

15) Rutabaga’s Labor Secretary Nominee wants to ban freelance workers: “overnight, it would become illegal to continue to earn a living.”

16) Layoffs and discharges jump amid tech and social media cutbacks.

17) Polls show voters aren’t buying Rutabaga’s economic happy talk.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

18) The new WHO amendments are creating a global regime in the name of health.

19) The Paris mayor will not allow air conditioning in the 2024 Olympic village.

-Wanna bet he has it in his mansion?

20) Reality check: eggs and vegetables rationed in Brit supermarkets, but shelves in Russkie cities are full.

21) ChiCom exports are plunging, and major ports are clogged with five million empty containers. 91% of people’s deposits have disappeared.

91% of Chinese people’s deposits disappear: Exports fall sharply Plunging exports, rising unemployment, and the disappearance of people’s deposits show that China’s economy cannot escape difficulties after the pandemic. According to Apollo News, exports are plunging, causing… https://t.co/2swMIv0Dbi pic.twitter.com/hSy6iggYYg — Spotlight on China (@spotlightoncn) March 6, 2023

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

22) Dr. Kirk Moore says he did not sell fake China Virus vax cards.

AND FINALLY…

23) Scientists studying artwork from the Renaissance to the present found that depictions of the male member have gotten bigger over time. Michelangelo’s “David” would look, well, different. Of course, it could be that some of us just moved the goalposts.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Like what you read and hear from Larry? He doesn’t charge for subscriptions, but you can buy him a coffee here: http://buymeacoffee.com/larrys

Larry Schweikart

Rock drummer

Filmmaker

NYTimes #1 bestselling author

Political pundit

For even more truth-based current events, politics, and history content + resources, check out my VIP membership.

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History, and the new spinoff Wild World of Politics. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @LarrySchweikart and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp, is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE