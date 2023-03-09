Last Friday, Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn (Ret.) filed a lawsuit against the United States government for malicious prosecution and abuse of process. Over the weekend, Tracy Beanz put out a detailed Twitter thread breaking down the entire filing that went viral. We will recap the thread here with some additional context.

🚨THREAD: General Michael Flynn (RET) filed a lawsuit against the United States for malicious prosecution and abuse of process. (@GenFlynn) If you never fully understood what happened or didn't know, this thread is for you. https://t.co/VnQPXNZtYY — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) March 5, 2023

This story is one of (if not the) most important stories of our time. There are so many people out there who are unaware of the depravity that occurred with this case.

There are more still who are COMPLETELY uninformed.

People think that Gen. Flynn went to jail. He didn’t.

People think that because he initially pled guilty, he was guilty.

People use things a corrupt judge said (and later corrected) to call Gen. Flynn a traitor.

These people don’t know anything about what actually happened. This case was a TRAVESTY of justice.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Dept. of Justice (DOJ) turned over every stone and tried to get water from them. They came up empty.

This column will be the telling of the depravity. You really must pay attention, because after it is done, you won’t have so many questions anymore, and everything in it is a PROVABLE FACT.

Before we move forward—and in full disclosure—I want to let everyone know that I sit on the board at America's Future, where Gen. Flynn is the Chairman.

That aside, very few people did more work on the case of Gen. Flynn than our corner of Twitter. I dedicated COUNTLESS hours to reporting on this case. I didn't meet Gen. Flynn in person until after his case had already been finally dismissed. That said, grab a cup of coffee and settle in because we are about to dissect this filing from the Middle District of FLORIDA (MDFL).

We are starting at the end. People who attack Gen. Flynn don’t come CLOSE to understanding the case and don’t bother to try. Understand that the DOJ—after discovering what the FBI had really done—DROPPED the case that was pending against Gen. Flynn.

Remember, Gen. Flynn was charged with a 1001 violation (making false statements to federal investigators). This is one of the weakest—and most ridiculous—charges they have at their disposal because it is often used for purposes other than intended. If you have followed along, you know George Papadopoulos was also charged with this. You also know that John Durham used it as well. Points to anyone who can tell me which people got ridiculous 1001 violations.



The DOJ admitted it should NEVER have brought the charges against Gen. Flynn because the interview—that formed the basis for the charges—should never have happened. Even though it DID (we will get to the circumstances surrounding this in a moment), there wasn’t a proper basis.

HE DIDN’T LIE. The agents who conducted the interview even WROTE DOWN that he didn’t lie.

Then they charged him with lying.

Most cases like this make some guesses. They guess there was malicious intent or something was happening behind the scenes. In this case, we have THEIR OWN DOCUMENTS that prove it.

There is no “guessing.” This ABSOLUTELY happened.

**NOTE: For the hardcore of us out there—everything isn’t included in this complaint. There will be things that we know happened that were omitted, and you will feel were important. As always, and attorneys can chime in here, you don’t want your complaint to be so voluminous as to be ineffective, so save that stuff for now.

They targeted Gen. Flynn for several reasons, but these are merely two. He was associated with President Donald J. Trump, and he became the National Security Advisor (NSA), and they really couldn’t have that for reasons we will explain shortly.

Here is where the government is going to have an issue. Because the documents are already available BEFORE discovery, they can’t argue against this without discrediting themselves.

This is a very rare case where the Plaintiff already has a mountain of evidence before the case begins.

As the trolls come to attack this column with pictures of Gen. Flynn sitting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (that will be addressed, and boy, will their heads spin), remember that for almost five years, EVERYONE in the establishment media and the corrupt uniparty LIED TO YOU about Russia and the Trump campaign. Everything they said was a lie. Why haven’t they lost their Pulitzers? (Donald Trump has gone after the Pulitzer Board legally).

High-ranking members of the FBI knew what the FBI and DOJ were doing was wrong. Bill Priestap—who was FBI Assistant Deputy Director—wrote in his notes the day then-FBI Director James Comey sent Counterintelligence (CI) agents to interview Gen. Flynn:

“Is the goal to get to the truth, or to get Flynn to lie so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

Then he wrote:

“Protect our institution by not playing games”

Understand we have the above-handwritten notes. There is no question that this is what Priestap wrote. There is no question that they knew it was wrong to entrap Gen. Flynn. There is no question that Comey knew exactly what he was doing during the ambush interview. We have the documents.

They go through a list of the “wrongdoers” in the government. Included are the DOJ, the FBI, the Robert Mueller Special Counsel Office (SCO), the Executive Office of the President (EOP), and more whom they include more details about.

Comey verified—under penalty of perjury—3 false Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant affidavits, participated in and approved the initiation and continuation of the investigation into Gen. Flynn, and the decision to send agents to interview him without notice to the White House Counsel’s Office, and assisted in the decision to prosecute him without proper basis or probable cause to do so.

Andrew McCabe served as Deputy Director of the FBI from February 2016 to January 2018. He was an original and primary participant in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation (SPYGATE). He was the lead signatory on the final FISA renewal in June of 2017 and was a key participant in the investigation and the decision to interview Gen. Flynn.

Andrew McCabe is also a known liar and leaker. There could be a book written about it all. I may have written enough to fill one already. Some light reading for you, and you may also want to check out the Twitter thread below for some truly stunning info that Tracy Beanz broke once this Office of Inspector General (OIG) report was released.

Take a look through this:

1. OIG BOMBSHELL!! Hidden within the OIG report on McCabe's leak to Barrett of the WSJ, is an astronomically damning correlation between Loretta Lynch, the NY Field Office of the FBI, McCabe, and the NYPD. PLEASE SHARE — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) April 15, 2018

Peter Strzok was a career FBI agent until August 2018 and was the Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence. He supervised the Gen. Flynn investigation and was involved in the decision to start and continue it and initiate the prosecution.

He also likes to let people he is sleeping with edit his FBI FD-302 Forms. Great dude.

Also included are Lisa Page, Joe Pientka (the agent who interviewed Gen. Flynn with Strzok and a whole bunch more)—such as Mueller and Brandon Van Grack, the US Attorney who oversaw the case.

There won’t be a successful jurisdiction argument. The U.S. government will try, but we don’t foresee that succeeding. The Plaintiff lives in this judicial district, and the entire government is being sued.



Attorneys Robert Barnes & Viva Frei discussing the lawsuit filed by Gen. Flynn, the likelihood of a transfer of venue, as well as the Twitter thread by Tracy Beanz on a recent livestream

Some on Gen. Flynn’s background, but if you really want a better picture of what a HERO he is, read some of the letters written and submitted to the judge back in the original case. They are found at the end of this filing. Everyone should take the time to read these.



Congressman Devin Nunes on Maria Bartiromo in August 2020 talking about the career of Gen. Flynn and the reasons why he was framed

Gen. Flynn served as the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director until he stepped down in August 2014 and then retired from the U.S. Army on September 30, 2014. Admiral Mike Rogers—Director of the National Security Agency—praised Gen. Flynn as:

“The best intelligence officer of the past 20 years”

Here is a really touching video of Adm. Rogers speaking at Gen. Flynn’s retirement:

He then started a successful consulting business with his son, Michael Flynn Jr.

Many people don’t know that Gen. Flynn consulted for several 2016 candidates. In February 2016, he became a foreign policy advisor to President Trump. He continued to serve in this role until it was announced he would be incoming President Trump’s selection for NSA.

On July 31, 2016, the FBI under Comey, McCabe, Priestap, and Strzok open the CI investigation named “Crossfire Hurricane,” assumed to concern the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) to determine whether “individuals associated with the Trump campaign are witting of and/or coordinating activities with the Government of Russia.”

Proven lies, and they knew the were lies.

This thread will NOT be a dissertation on the entirety of Spygate; we’d be here for years and years, but the FBI said that the basis for opening Crossfire Hurricane was a tip from Andrew Downer, who recalled a months-prior conversation with Papadopoulos.

Downer said that Papadopoulos had said something that he heard from someone else that Russia had damaging information about Clinton.

Sound familiar?

One of the only real qualms I had about this filing is that they say that the emails that Wikileaks released from the DNC were hacked. I beg to differ. However, the FBI opened one of the most corrupt investigations in its history based on hearsay that someone heard at a bar.

We can’t forget the infamous August 15, 2016, “insurance policy” text messages between Strzok and Page.

On August 16, 2016—the very next day—the FBI opened their investigation into Gen. Flynn as a sub-part of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. They called it “Crossfire Razor” and it was intended to determine if Gen. Flynn knowingly or unknowingly was “involved in activity on behalf of the Russian Federation,” which could be a crime or threat to national security. See here.

Crossfire Razor had no legitimate investigative predicate and was politically and maliciously initiated as part of the “insurance policy” referenced above. As part of this, they tried to get FISA warrants from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC). As per OIG, the FBI was originally told they didn’t have probable cause for these warrants.

Well, what do you do when you don’t have probable cause?! YOU INVENT SOME.

Enter one, Christopher Steele. In September 2016, the FBI and DOJ received info from Steele. When the info came in, the FBI KNEW that he had been paid by the DNC and the Clinton campaign to perform opposition (or “oppo”) research to get connections between Trump and Russia.

FUN FACT: Steele was also being paid by the Eff-Bee-EYE. Amazing how all of that works.

The FBI didn’t tell the FISC that the evidence it has obtained was tainted oppo research that wasn’t true. Instead, the FBI lied to the FISC to get the most intrusive warrant known to man to spy on the campaign.

The FBI didn’t tell the FISC that the primary sub-source for the information contradicted the information attributed to him.

They lied to abuse the rights of American citizens, the President, and his NSA.

No, this isn’t just “crazy conspiracy theorists” going on again. The DOJ OIG report from December 2019 established numerous material failures by the FBI to follow the Woods Procedures and other policies in obtaining the warrants.

As Horowitz’s IG Report on the Woods Procedures related to Crossfire Hurricane FISA Applications states:

“[T]he FBI [completes] the FISA verification process known as the Woods Procedures … [T]he supporting documentation into a Woods File, perform[ed] the field office database checks on Carter Page, and complet[ed] the accuracy review of each fact asserted in the FISA application. His supervisor for the Carter Page investigation, SSA 1 [Pientka], was responsible for confirming that the Woods file was complete and for double-checking the factual accuracy review to confirm that the file contained appropriate documentation for each of the factual assertions in the FISA application.“

The FBI had no supporting documentation, misrepresented what the documentation stated, or the supporting documents showed that the assertion made in the application was incorrect.

If you are the government trying to defend against this in court, your argument has to be “the OIG doesn’t know what he’s doing. This is a lie.”

Good luck with that.

Without the FISA warrants, the entire Crossfire Hurricane case would have never happened. They lied to get the warrants and the renewals. That is a proven FACT at this point.

Here are the predicates the FBI used to open the investigation into Gen. Flynn:

1. His position as an advisor to Presidential candidate Trump.

2. “Open source” reporting on his ties to “various state-affiliated entities of the Russian Federation.”

3. The fact that he traveled to Moscow, where he famously sat at a table with Putin

4. He had a TS/SCI (Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information) clearance.

This is America.

These purported justifications, taken alone or combined, reveal the baseless and malicious nature of the investigation and were in violation of the FBI’s policies—which, as Merrick Garland keeps telling you as they wage political war—prohibit investigation to monitor 1st Amendment protected activities.

They can’t investigate him just because he is an advisor to a presidential candidate. That isn’t a proper justification to investigate him as a Russian spy. He was one of the nation’s greatest intelligence officers—this is patently ridiculous—AND THEY KNEW IT.

Speaking at events when retired and receiving fees for doing so is commonplace. The left likes to attack Gen. Flynn for the RT gala he spoke at but decline to mention that Adam Schiff consistently appeared on RT over the years…

But there’s more on this as well. Don’t go anywhere.

Here is where the heads explode. The FBI was fully aware—Gen. Flynn briefed the U.S. government both BEFORE and AFTER the RT trip. He acted as an information-gathering agent FOR the U.S. when he made it. Not AGAINST. Next time someone sends you that damn picture and calls him a traitor, make sure you inform them that he was there on OUR BEHALF.

And, the fact that he had a TS/SCI clearance meant that he had been thoroughly vetted just MONTHS before the FBI started wondering if he was a “Russian spy.”

It’s absurd. It’s malicious.

This is great. “It would require the FBI to fantasize that a three-star general had betrayed his country on the basis of a few thousand dollars in speaking fees, bare fraction of what generals make on the speaking circuit..”

Understand, this is what the FBI used to open the investigation. We have the documents. We know. That is what makes this case so much different than many.

Let’s put all reality aside and pretend the FBI did nothing wrong in opening the investigation. They still wrongfully and maliciously kept it going after it had been completed and Gen. Flynn was CLEARED.

It was supposed to be closed in December 2016 because they found NOTHING. They didn’t even need to interview him.

“The refusal to close the case due to actions by the upper echelons of the FBI leadership (i.e., “The 7th Floor”) and Strzok himself led career FBI agents in the DC Field Office to message each other such things as “We didn’t find anything else from the investigation about him” and “This is a nightmare.” There is even an exchange by field agents in DC on Jan. 10, 2017, stating they—and employees at the CIA—” all went and purchased professional liability insurance” due to their work on Crossfire Razor.” ~From the UDC column ‘Flynn FISA: Pientka Resurfaces’

There was NOTHING. We know this because?

WE HAVE THE DOCUMENTS.

For some reason, they never closed the investigation. They would later refer to incompetence as a stroke of luck. Gen. Flynn called Kislyak as part of his duties on the transition. The FBI had transcripts of those calls. They knew the calls were legitimate and proper.

Knowing that the CI investigation was slated to be closed, they started considering opening a new criminal investigation based on the Logan Act. DOJ poo-pooed the idea and instead decided to keep the CI investigation open based solely on the calls to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

They knew they had nothing. They knew that the statements he made to Kislyak had NOTHING to do with sanctions and everything to do with Russian diplomats that Obama had kicked out of the country—they knew this because they had the transcripts of the calls. They knew, and they lied.

The FBI knew that Gen. Flynn did NOT discuss sanctions on the call with Kislyak. They had the transcripts. The transcripts were later released. Gen. Flynn repeatedly said he never discussed sanctions and never did. He only discussed the expulsions of Russian diplomats, two different things.

The executive order Gen. Flynn is accused of lying about—discussing sanctions in violation of the Logan Act—does not mention anything about diplomatic expulsions. You can read it for yourself: Obama Executive Order 13757 of Dec 28, 2016.

The “persona non grata” was IN ADDITION to the sanctions and a decision made by the U.S. State Dept.

So not only did Gen. Flynn NOT LIE—he was NOT even mistaken or forgetful—and NO theoretical “violation of the Logan Act” occurred.

He is 100% INNOCENT.

No matter what you say, no matter how people try to spin that call, etc.—the transcript of the calls proves that Gen. Flynn DID NOT DISCUSS sanctions with the Russian Ambassador. Period. End of Story.



Congressman Devin Nunes discussing the history of The Logan Act and how it is used to intimidate and target political opponents during an appearance with Maria Bartiromo in 2018

Obama warned Trump not to appoint Gen. Flynn. The Obama White House held a special contempt for him. Top brass at the FBI also had it out for him. A decorated CI agent at the FBI had filed an EEOC complaint against Andrew McCabe. Gen. Flynn—who had worked with the agent—wrote a letter voicing for her in 2014 and volunteered to be a witness in her case. (I know who this is, but her name is omitted from the filing. I am unsure why.)

They all knew that Gen. Flynn would be able to piece apart and destroy their attempt at taking President Trump out using the Intelligence Apparatus—so for this and other reasons, they needed him gone.



Congressman Devin Nunes appearing Fox Business – Lou Dobbs Tonight on Dec 3, 2020, explaining why Obama officials had to set up and take out Gen. Flyn. Nunes appeared immediately after Gen. Flynn’s first interview on TV after receiving a pardon from President Trump.

This meeting is why the infamous Susan Rice “CYA” email was sent—several weeks later on President Trump’s Inauguration Day (January 20, 2017)—recounting that “everything was done by the book.” And here is where it starts getting REALLY bad.

They planned a perjury trap for Gen. Flynn. We know they planned the trap for a few reasons. We have the documents, and JAMES COMEY TOLD US.

They had another Oval Office meeting on January 10, 2017, where the group agreed that Gen. Flynn’s actions on the call were “legit.” Then, they committed a felony and leaked details about the calls to The Washington Post. The “leaks” were real. The news was fake.

This is treasonous behavior.

Then, Biden kept on the Logan Act as a possibility—utterly absurd. They leaked to the press that they were considering the Logan Act.



Joe Biden on a Good Morning America interview during the 2020 campaign fumbling questions from Bill Clinton’s campaign manager (George Stephanopoulos) about his central role in framing Gen. Flynn.

The FBI later used the leaks and the media as justification for not putting the White House or DOJ on notice before they ambushed him with agents for the interview that would lead to the 1001 charge.

Comey didn’t want the Trump administration to know what was actually said on the calls. If he did, there never would have been any “resignation.” Looking back now, I’m not sure what Vice President Pence would have said had he known.

Comey’s reasons for withholding the transcript changed several times.

And it wasn’t without debate—according to documents, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and other DOJ officials wanted the transcripts shared. So did DNI James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan… But Comey went it alone.

Their sole goal was to ambush Gen. Flynn and try to get him to “lie” about SOMETHING. It could be ANYTHING, but they needed SOMETHING.

They should’ve followed procedures, told him the purpose, and informed him why he was being interviewed; instead, they kept it from him, and McCabe DISSUADED him from having counsel present.

They went there intending to get Gen. Flynn to lie—and they left writing down that he didn’t lie about anything.

Not included in the suit is how Pientka was inserted into an August 17, 2020, national security briefing for then-candidate Donald Trump —the day after Crossfire Razor was opened—to observe Gen. Flynn in order to get a “baseline” for later questioning.

Yates called Comey the DAY OF the January 24, 2017, White House interview to demand that they let the Trump administration know the contents of the calls, but it was too late, as Strzok and Pientka were already there. Yates knew this was a losing move. She knew what would happen, and it wasn’t worth the risk to her.

And no one can ever forget the way James Comey gloated about what he did…

McCabe called Gen. Flynn and downplayed any need for attorneys or formality, stating instead that it was merely to “put to bed” the Kislyak rumors in the press—rumors his FBI had leaked in the first place.

No one advised him he was the subject of an investigation. They didn’t give him the typical “your statements may be used…”

They acted casual and friendly and tried to trap him in a lie.

This was their entire goal. After the meeting was finished, even they were forced to admit that Gen. Flynn had not lied during the interview.

He told the truth. THEY wrote it down.

One of the key components of a 1001 charge is something called “materiality.” Whatever “lie” or omission must impact an investigation for them to use this.

Even if Gen. Flynn “lied” at this meeting (he didn’t), the FBI had the transcripts of the call; therefore, whatever he said couldn’t have been “material” to their investigation, BECAUSE THEY HAD TRANSCRIPTS.

This was a large part of the DOJ having to dismiss this case against Gen. Flynn—and if you thought it was bad so far, I have more coming for the “BUT HE PLED GUILTY” crew.

This case is a TRAVESTY.

Following the interview, it took Strzok and Pientka THREE WEEKS to submit their notes or 302s. FBI regulations require those to be submitted within 5 days. Despite the delay and controversy about them being edited and changed by Lisa Page, someone who wasn’t authorized to do so, the 302s did not support the prosecution.

“As revealed in text messages between Strzok and his mistress, FBI Attorney Lisa Page, just a few weeks later, on Feb. 10, Strzok and Page appear to have edited Pientka’s FBI FD-302 form—the FBI form used by the agents to summarize details of the Flynn meeting.

The declassified text message conversations between Strzok and Page seem to indicate they were making significant revisions to Pienkta’s 302 of the Flynn interview. This would be highly unusual since Strzok would have completed his own 302 from the meeting to tell his recollection of what transpired in his own words. Lisa Page was not even in attendance, so it is simply inconceivable her edits would provide a more accurate recounting of what occurred.

Just as concerning is Strzok saying he “was trying to not completely re-write the thing” and “to save Joe Pienkta’s voice.” This may suggest Pienkta was either unwilling or, by that time, no longer trusted to make the revisions himself.” ~From the UDC column ‘Flynn FISA: Pientka Resurfaces’

And then, in comes the Special Counsel.

On November 30, 2017, the SCO filed a criminal information against Gen. Flynn, alleging that he had intentionally omitted and denied speaking with Kislyak during the interview with Strzok and Pientka.

That was a lie. It didn’t happen.

When they filed, Van Grack (SCO Asst. US Attorney) knew it was a lie. They had notes taken at the White House meeting that his conversations with Kislyak were “legitimate.”

They knew there could be no materiality. They filed anyway.

Strzok and Pientka continued prosecuting and investigating Gen. Flynn even though they had certified themselves that they didn’t think he lied. Intentionality would have had to be a part of it if he did lie. None of that existed.

The SCO WILLFULLY failed to disclose exculpatory information to Gen. Flynn. They didn’t provide the notes from Stzrok and Pientka showing that the FBI believed he didn’t lie, they didn’t share the notes from the January 5th, 2017, Oval Office meeting, and much more.

The government didn’t follow its Brady obligation.

The SCO threatened his son, Michael Flynn Jr., with prosecution unless he pled guilty. They withheld the exculpatory information, and I will say it, although the filing doesn’t:

He retained lawyers straight out of the damn swamp who were experts in FARA—another piece of this that is hugely important, but we will not cover today.



Gen. Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell and Dan Bongino in May 2020 discuss how Mueller Investigation prosecutors were able to blackmail him into pleading guilty

The DOJ ultimately determined that continuing the prosecution of Gen. Flynn would not serve the interests of justice because he didn’t commit any crime, and the DOJ/FBI knew it the entire time. This isn’t an assumption; there are REAMS of documents proving it.

There is another story to be told here that isn’t told in this filing about the FARA “violations”—related to the Flynn Intel Group—that really never were.

Two people are still being targeted by this prosecution—they have committed no crimes. Their names are Bijan Kian and Ekim Alptekin. We will review that at a later time. But if you would like to know more about their cases, you can follow Adam Carter’s coverage on The Washington Pundit.

Closing segment from a Dark to Light podcast interview in April 2021 where Ekim Alptekin thanks Tracy Beanz and Adam Carter for helping to bring attention to his story

After 3 long years in court—after withdrawing his guilty plea and retaining new counsel, the DOJ dismissed the prosecution of Gen. Flynn…And everyone lived happily ever after… WRONG.

In one of the most stunning things to happen in a criminal court that I have personally ever reported on, Judge Emmet Sullivan REFUSED to approve the dismissal of prosecution!!!

READ EVERY WORD. The judge’s “friend of the court” ended up being a wildly partisan hack who had not even weeks before penned an op-ed about the special counsel, which bled his contempt for anyone or anything in Trump world. This was the most back asswards thing that I have ever seen. A travesty of justice.



Defense attorney Alan Dershowitz on Fox News’ Hannity in May 2020 discussing the trial (or persecution) of Gen. Flynn

As the months ticked on toward the 2020 election, President Trump stepped in with something extraordinary—a “pardon of innocence.”

In our opinion, the judge was stalling dismissing the case because he was waiting for a Biden administration to step in—thereby allowing them to “get Flynn” after all.

President Trump pardoned an innocent man—who the facts have shown was completely innocent and targeted by a government he pledged his life to serve—to ensure that he wasn’t a target of a rogue administration should he not win the Presidency.

Gen. Flynn is suing the government for a minimum of $50m dollars. He deserves quadruple that amount.

Any time you see someone accusing Gen. Flynn of being a “traitor,” send them to this column. The documents are all there. They can read for themselves.

Gen. Flynn was not a Russian Agent. Gen. Flynn never lied. Gen. Flynn pled guilty because they threatened his family and withheld information that proved his innocence in contravention of the law.

Gen. Flynn is STILL dedicated to saving this country. He is a hero. The attorneys who are arguing this case are some of the best we have. Jesse R. Binnall is an AMAZING attorney, as is Jason Greaves—they are a stellar team and there are few better for this case.

