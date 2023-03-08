The events on January 6, 2021, have become the American Rorschach test. The way Americans view the events on that fateful day is a highly predictive test of their general political outlook. This only goes to show how polarized this country is.

Kyle covers new Tucker Carlson footage, MAGA hats on Biden-voting cops, Antifa actions in Atlanta, and kidnap and murder at our southern border.

~~

🛒 Shop: https://www.thekyleseraphinshow.com/

🙏 Give Send Go: https://www.givesendgo.com/KyleSeraphin

⭐️ 5-star Review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kyle-seraphin-show/id1654162813

🚨 Follow Kyle: https://truthsocial.com/@kyleseraphin