In this episode of the Kyle Seraphin Show, we discuss a WaPo article purporting to have inside intel on the Mar-a-Lago raid; the exposure of another Suspendable due to Democrat attorney leaks; a new US Cybersecurity policy doc release; Merrick Garland’s Senate hearing testimony; and the end of Brett Baier’s Chris Wray interview:
🛒 Shop: https://www.thekyleseraphinshow.com/
🙏 Give Send Go: https://www.givesendgo.com/KyleSeraphin
⭐️ 5-star Review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kyle-seraphin-show/id1654162813
🚨 Follow Kyle: https://truthsocial.com/@kyleseraphin
Advertisement