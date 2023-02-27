Kyle interviews two Federal Whistleblower who helped uncover different angles of the same problem: The US federal government assisting in settling “unaccompanied children” with known members of organized crime for sex and labor trafficking.

Aaron Stevenson (@Called_Out_DHS) is a prior USMC and spent a decade within the Department of Homeland Security. Tara Rodas (@TaraLeeRodas) is a Spanish speaker with over 20 years in federal service who volunteered to help out HHS. They combined and shared their stories with @Project_Veritas in order to expose the intel and the actions of our government that wants to ignore the problem. The details will shake you.

Aaron was just fired from his job over this – and you can support him on GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/DHSWhistleblower

See their Project Veritas Expos:

https://t.co/aYrhMUJK0d

https://t.co/AcjFv9gZSj

🛒 Shop: https://www.thekyleseraphinshow.com/

🙏 Give Send Go: https://www.givesendgo.com/KyleSeraphin

⭐️ 5-star Review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kyle-seraphin-show/id1654162813

🚨 Follow Kyle: https://truthsocial.com/@kyleseraphin