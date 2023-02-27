It is our 600th show, and we really make it a good one! We started back in May of 2018, and we have been going strong ever since! We start by going through a list of our favorite guests and move on to discuss today’s news, with the “lab leak” admission, the early spread of COVID, and more. Then, it’s on to the sad short-term health effects people in East Palestine are facing, and a bit more somber. But then! It’s Sam Brinton stealing a designer’s luggage and some talk about supposed “transphobia,” and we close it out with woke Woody Harrelson!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links We Discussed:

East Palestine:

https://www.dailywire.com/news/buttigieg-on-response-to-east-palestine-train-derailment-not-about-who-looks-good-or-who-looks-bad

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/were-dying-slowly-east-palestine-residents-report-bizarre-health-issues-after-toxic-train

Early COVID (UDC WAS HERE FOR YOU!)

https://nypost.com/2023/02/26/chinese-lab-leak-likely-behind-covid-19-outbreak/

Rob is Right!

https://www.robisright.com/

SC wants you to pay $500 to live there: https://news.yahoo.com/south-carolinas-yankee-tax-cost-145800712.html

Stop living in fear:

There’s a lot of posts lately about vaccine shedding and people who are close to a vaccinated person getting ill. All I am going to say is, unvaccinated people, you did everything right. Keep your immune system healthy, live your life. I’m so sick of all the fear. Spend a weekend… https://t.co/Xo0YeCtP0J — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 25, 2023