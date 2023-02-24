Today, Kyle is joined by regular guest and fellow Suspendable Steve Friend to discuss the unserious nature of “this week in the FBI.” From an office taking the day off for Mardi Gras to canceling Ash Wednesday services in Chicago despite a three-decade chaplain tradition – the FBI beclowns itself again. To make matters worse – Kyle comments on unserious people like Jen Moore and Frank Figluizzi occupying the upper echelons of the Bureau. Get the scoop on the DATA DUMP of the #OPRFiles by Just The News and John Solomon.

Articles discussed are included here:

https://justthenews.com/accountability/political-ethics/read-five-years-fbi-disciplinary-reports-identifying-crimes

https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-devastating-impact-of-americas-high-rate-of-single-parent-households-on-children-and-families_5076056.html

