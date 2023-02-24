Today’s show is SUPER powerful. We interview the creator of the film “Anecdotals,” a movie about vaccine injury. This film is different than the rest, and Jennifer Sharp speaks to us and takes us through her own story of vaccine injury, leaving the left to find herself politically “moved” and what went into making this very powerful movie. You can share this with ALL of your friends- liberal or otherwise. Please don’t miss this important show, and check out the movie for free at http://anecdotalsmovie.com

Jennifer Sharp is an award-winning director, writer, editor, and graduate of NYU, Tisch School of the Arts. She has directed 2 narrative feature films, which accumulated over 30 awards between them, and achieved critical acclaim. Her narrative feature, Una Great Movie, was recently released on Amazon Prime and her documentary, The Chasing of A Great Movie, won the 2019 Vision Award at the Roxbury Film Festival, and spawned the 4-part docs-series, Dare to Dream What you Cannot Imagine, for which she is currently in post-production. An all-around filmmaker, Jennifer’s editing credits include various feature films, and she was the Art Director for, A Haunted House 2, and Warner Brothers’, Within. Her deep understanding of the various aspects of filmmaking strengthens the quality of every project she takes on.

Jennifer is currently an instructor of Filmmaking at various institutions.

Links We Discussed:

https://anecdotalsmovie.com/