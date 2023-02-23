The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

I N POLITICAL NEWS

1) Rutabaga fell down jet stairs again, this time in Poland.

2) September 11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank assets.

3) The Trump Georgia grand jury forewoman was so cringe-inducing that even Anderson Cooper and Elie Honig reacted awkwardly. (Poisoned the well even if there is an indictment).

4) Interesting take: a pregnant woman in jail argues that if her fetus is a person, it’s being illegally detained.

5) “Died suddenly” doesn’t really seem to describe being an association with the Clintons, as the Arkansas cops rule (surprise) suicide in the death of a Clinton aide to Jeffrey (He Didn’t Kill Himself) Epstein. Found shot and tied to a tree but no sign of a weapon. We call this “Arkanicide.”

6) The truth begins to come out with the Patriot Day (J6) tapes.

7) Social media is literally killing people.

8) People are just now beginning to figure out that Biteme barely won (by 45,000 votes) despite supposedly getting “81 million votes” and that Biteme’s electoral strength “could spell trouble in 2024.”

9) Biteme’s WHO accord may or may not be “legal.”

10) The U.S. can’t keep up with the ChiComs’ warship building, says the Navy Secretary.

11) Yikes. “We have made science fiction come true!” Scientists prove particles in a quantum system can be rejuvenated, that they can “accelerate, decelerate, and reverse the flow of time within arbitrary, even uncontrolled quantum systems.”

-So Ant-man and the Wasp Quantumania isn’t that far off?

12) President Donald Trump, acting like a real president, delivers truckloads of water to East Palestine after the train derailment.

13) Probably because of actions like this, Trump is crushing any GOP opponents in the Morning Consult poll.

14) The Fentanyl crisis has spurred a Pennsylvania county to end its “sanctuary” status.

15) Only 26% support extensive involvement in Ukraine. This is a loser issue.

16) Trump supporter Sen. Rand Paul has been elected the ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

17) Hmmm. The family of Malcolm X is seeking $100 million from the CIA, FBI, and NYPD over his assassination.

-Five years ago, I would have said, “what are they smokin’?” but today? More like, “well…”

18) As expected, the Supreme Court refused to hear the Brunson election case.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

19) U.S. home sales have crashed 37% as the median price has also fallen.

20) Mortgage applications plunged to the lowest level since 1995.

21) Walmart has “a lot of trepidation” about the economy.

22) A liberal writer warns about “flamboyant pessimism” taking place among teens, thanks to social media and leftoids.

23) Cities are targeting China Virus relief money for use to fund reparations programs.

24) A new round of job cuts at Meta (“Meta” means death in Hebrew).

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

25) The Pfizer clinical trial in Argentina was a military operation.

26) The West has burned through thirteen years’ of production of Javelin and Stinger stockpiles in Ukraine. And the Ukes are still gonna lose.

27) Israeli scientists say they cured mice of Alzheimer’s using a newly developed molecule.

-Rutabaga thrilled.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

28) Oh yeah., this is really Biblical. Christians condemn a new “Holy Spirit” Ouija board.

29) But this truly is from God: NPR to cut jobs by 10%.

-Let’s hope this is just a start.

30) MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell says she was imprecise to claim Ron DeSantis didn’t want slavery taught in school.

-No, she was imprecise to claim it was imprecise. It was an out and out lie.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

31) More evidence that Pfizer fabricated clinical trials to cover up deaths.

32) The vaxxed are over-represented in all-cause deaths, ONS data shows.

33) Birth rates plunge in heavily vaxxed countries.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya.

AND FINALLY…

34) A new study shows that people who regularly use laxatives are up to 50% more likely to develop dementia.

-I guess you could say they poop their brains out?

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Like what you read and hear from Larry? He doesn’t charge for subscriptions, but you can buy him a coffee here: http://buymeacoffee.com/larrys

Larry Schweikart

Rock drummer

Filmmaker

NYTimes #1 bestselling author

Political pundit

For even more truth-based current events, politics, and history content + resources, check out my VIP membership.

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History, and the new spinoff Wild World of Politics. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @LarrySchweikart and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp, is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE